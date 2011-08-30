Confidence survey to see how newspapers are performing

The newspaper industry is changing quickly and publishers are quite interested in how other newspapers are performing, and what they see in the near future. Please take part in the Cribb, Greene Publisher Confidence Survey to see how the industry is doing and add your observations.

We are concerned about taking your time, so the Survey is limited to 10 questions and should take less than three minutes to complete.

The Publisher Confidence Survey is designed to determine how newspaper executives feel about their performance in the coming year, and about the newspaper industry in general.

