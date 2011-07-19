2011 BNC winners posted online

COLUMBIA, MO — Judging results have been processed and winners of the 2011 Better Newspaper Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest have been posted online: Click here for BNC Winners By State; BNC Winners By Newspaper; BNC Newspapers By Division; BNAC Winners By State; BNAC Winners by Newspaper;BNAC Winners By Division.

Winners will be recognized at the award reception held Saturday, Sept. 24, during NNA’s 125th Annual Convention & Trade Show at the Hotel Albuquerque in Albuquerque, NM, Sept. 22-25, 2011. Register online to attend the convention or to purchase reception tickets: nnaweb.org.

NNA Contest Chair Jeff Farren, publisher of the Kendall County Record in Yorkville, IL, announced and congratulated the contest winners in an award notification e-mail. The “Winners reflect the high quality of publications represented by the association,” Farren said.

There were 2,042 entries in the Better Newspaper Contest and 397 entries in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest for a total of 2,439 entries. A total of 631 awards were won by 143 member newspapers in 40 states.

California had the most combined BNC/BNAC wins with 90, followed by New Mexico with 72 and Wyoming with 52.

Lists of winners by division, newspaper and state are available at nnaweb.org. Winners will be recognized in a special contest PDF available at nnaweb.org following the award reception this fall. Judges comments for first, second and third place awards will appear in the PDF. Places won in General Excellence categories will be announced at the award reception.

Judging was performed primarily by active community newspaper editors and publishers and included retired university journalism professors and retired or former newspaper men and women.

“We deeply appreciate and value the time and talent volunteered by the judges for these contests,” Farren said.

Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association is the voice of America’s community newspapers and the largest newspaper association in the country. The nation’s community papers inform, educate and entertain nearly 150 million readers every week.