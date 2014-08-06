2014 Newspaper And Education contest winners announced

COLUMBIA, MO—Judging results have been processed and winners of the 2014 Newspaper And Education contest have been posted online at nnaweb.org/contests-awards.

First place winners were The Arizona Capitol-Times, Phoenix, AZ; The McAlester (OK) News-Capital; The Tampa Bay Times, Saint Petersburg, FL; The Echo Press, Alexandria, MN; The Eldon (MO) Advertiser; The Seattle Times; The St. Louis American; and The Vineyard Gazette, Edgartown, MA.

Winners in attendance will be recognized during the “Best Practices” general session held Friday, Oct. 3, during NNA’s 128th Annual Convention & Trade Show at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio, Oct. 2-5, 2014. Visit nnaweb.org/convention for information on attending the convention.

NNA Contest Chair Jeff Farren, publisher of the Kendall County Record in Yorkville, IL, announced and congratulated the contest winners in an award notification e-mail.

A total of 17 awards were won by 14 newspapers in 11 states. First place winners will receive $100. All winners will receive an award certificate.

Kidsville News!, a literacy and educational newspaper based in Fayetteville, NC, sponsored the contest.

“We thank Kidsville News! for its generous support in helping us recognize the significant role newspapers play in supporting community educational programs,” said Farren.

NNA believes successful newspaper education partnerships should be celebrated, and created this enhanced Newspaper In Education contest to highlight newspaper/school partnerships (levels K through community college) that focus on developing fully informed citizens. Traditional Newspaper In Education programs and non-traditional programs from NNA member and non-member newspapers were eligible for entry. The contest was launched last year.

In recognition of its sponsorship, a representative of Kidsville News! has been invited to join NNA’s Farren, and outgoing NNA president, Robert M. Williams Jr., in presenting the NAE awards to a representative of the winning newspapers in attendance during the awards ceremony in San Antonio.