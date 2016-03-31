2016 BNA & BNA contests are open!

Visit: www.newspapercontest.com/Contests/NationalNewspaperAssociation.aspx and click "register" to get started with your entries.

Entries must be submitted online before midnight March 31, 2016.



Please contact Lynne Lance at 217-241-1400 or lynne@nna.org with any questions.

The 2016 Newspaper and Education Contest is also open!

Register here: www.newspapercontest.com/Contests/NewspaperandEducationContest.aspx



Deadline: Entries must be submitted online before midnight July 6, 2016.