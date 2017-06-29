2017 NNA convention preliminary program
June 29, 2017
2017 NNA Convention & Trade Show
Thursday, Oct. 5–Saturday, Oct. 7
Tulsa Hyatt Regency
YOU START HERE!
Past participants of the National Newspaper Association Convention & Trade Show say they easily recoup the cost of attending with the new ideas they take home and they say their time is well spent because they return energized and inspired.
For only $435 and three days out of the office, see how you will benefit from the innovation, education and camaraderie you will experience this October in Tulsa!
INNOVATION STARTS HERE
Thursday
- Solutions Start Here! Exhibitors showcase real life examples of their products benefitting a member newspaper. It’s Great Ideas from our suppliers.
Saturday
- Great Idea Exchange. The perennial favorite is scheduled early (9:45a) so you learn the fabulous successes and duplicate them. Yes, do try these at home!
- We’ll go deep in these sessions that explore key topics including video use, circulation best practices and community engagement.
EDUCATION STARTS HERE
Thursday
- Libel Insurance Workshop. Learn how to avoid lawsuits and qualify for a five percent discount off a Walterry libel insurance policy.
- Bonus Session! Award winning photojournalist Bill Frakes will share his story through photos and commentary.
Friday
- Keynoter Jason Taylor of GateHouse Media and GateHouse Live brings his high energy as he shares his innovative approaches to newspaper management.
- Video Use 101. Mike Strain, Tulsa World, will describe the whys and hows.
- Community Engagement. Jason Taylor will go in-depth on identifying, designing and implementing events that make a difference.
- John Murray of News Media Alliance will help you get those numbers up.
- Calvin Michael Moniz, J.D. of the University of Tulsa, will shine a light on hiring and retaining Millennials.