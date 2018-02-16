24 Bestselling Authors Want to Create Revenue for You

Advertisers will want to take advantage of the winning combination of popular personalities and great writing offered via “The Writer’s Notebook.” Prices are scaled to circulation and start as low as $7 per essay for print and digital use so you can make this column a new source of steady revenue in 2018.

Sharon, New Hampshire. Every other week beginning April 2018, a different bestselling author will explore everyday life – familiar joys and sorrows, hassles and triumphs – in an original 800 word essay written exclusively for local newspapers.“The Writer’s Notebook” author list includes: Julia Alvarez, Mary Kay Andrews, Dave Barry, Tomie dePaola, Winston Groom, Charlaine Harris, Walter Isaacson, Dean Koontz, Gregory Maguire, Mary Alice Monroe, Walter Mosley, Joyce Carol Oates, Ann Patchett, Brandon Sanderson, George Saunders, Lisa See, Adriana Trigiani, and Scott Turow.

“Popular authors and local newspapers can create value by working together to offer today’s ‘readers-who-have-everything’ a one-of-a-kind experience and keep them coming back for more,” says Tina O’Rourke, founder of the column. “It’s new twist on the ordinary column created specifically for newspapers with less than 100,000 in daily print circulation. Advertisers will recognize the benefits of sponsoring this column for readers in their marketplace.”

Prices are low and scaled to circulation, starting at $7 per essay. This allows subscribing newspapers to showcase these remarkable writers in both print and digital applications. Special introductory pricing remains in effect until February 26, 2018.

Bestselling authors, from around the country, will offer insightful and entertaining essays that are sure to engage local readers, spark conversation, and make “The Writer’s Notebook” a must-read. The column offers advertisers an opportunity to connect locally with well-known writers while demonstrating support to enthusiastic consumers. Plus introductory pricing makes it even easier to ensure the column will be a steady source of readership and new revenue in 2018.

“Book readers are found in every community, and all readers will appreciate the great writing,” O’Rourke continued. “Bringing these popular authors to local newspaper pages will not only create marketplace value, it will spotlight the vast nationwide network of local newspaper readers.”

CONTACT: Tina O’Rourke (603) 562-9782 or tina@thewritersnotebook.net

