6-point service philosophy for publications

By Bob Berting

Sales Advice

After the sale, many times, there is a letdown in the manner in which a new customer is serviced. As a matter of fact, a lot of business is lost because the intensity of caring drops off and the customer is now taken for granted. The publication salesperson, who sold the account sometimes doesn’t know why the new customer has lost interest. Is it because the response is lacking, is it because other media competition has convinced him or her that they have made a mistake in going with your publication—or what happened? I’ll give you the answer. Many times it’s because the publication doesn’t have a service philosophy that resonates with the new customer and takes him or her for granted.

Here are six ways to develop a winning service philosophy:

1. “We want your business.” What do we have to do to show you how much we appreciate your business?

2. “We want to make you happy.” We not only want to make you happy but extremely satisfied.

3. “We are as close as your phone.” Call us if you have any questions. We want to hear if you have any questions.

4. “We take care of our contract customers.” You have made a commitment to us, so we owe you the utmost consideration.

5. “We want you to feel comfortable.” This is important because there should be a definite comfort level with us.

6. “Confidentiality.” We will never discuss your business goals with your competitors.

The overall important

factor is trust

When it comes to earning a customer’s trust, actions speak louder than words. Sometimes it takes a little more time and effort to forge that bond, but trust is the most important factor in developing long-range relationships. The four elements of trust are: competence, reliability, intentions and appearance.

Competence

When you know advertising and your publication well, you will inspire the customer’s confidence. He or she will look to you for answers to his or her problems, so make yourself a well-read resource. Take constant responsibility for your own career growth and sales expertise. Do the things necessary to encourage your customers to have faith in you.

Reliability

Your reliability will be the most important factor in the customer’s decision to trust you. Position yourself as a problem solver in correcting problems quickly and efficiently. Like it or not, your reliability may suffer because of a careless sales administration person or absent-minded service person, so insist on a high level of performance from everyone who comes in contact with your customers.

Intentions

At certain times, your relationship may get off track because of some glitch in communication. But if the customer knows your intentions are good, you will usually have a good chance to redeem yourself. Emphasize that your customer’s needs come first and you’ll do whatever it takes to earn his or her complete trust.

Appearance

Although appearances can be deceiving, sometimes you can judge a book by its cover. If you drive a clean, late-model car, and have a well-groomed, professional appearance, customers will be more than likely to view you as the representative of a reliable, well-established publication. Enhance your image further with good posture, a broad vocabulary, a clear voice, and frequent eye contact. The latter says to the customer, “You can trust me.”

The more your customers trust you, the greater the odds that your profitable relationship with them will last a long time. © Bob Berting 2016

