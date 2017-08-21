7 easy ways to refresh revenue

By Joe Banish and Laurene Alt

Metro Creative Graphics Inc.

Looking for fresh, new ways to attract advertisers and grow your publication’s profits? Here are some valuable ideas you can implement right away to generate sustained revenue all year.



Target Niche Audiences in Print and Digital Formats

Although sections and themed pages traditionally return the largest influx of revenue per month for most publications, zeroing in your focus on reader preferences can exponentially increase their appeal among both audience and advertisers. Offering themed sections and pages on popular topics in print, digital and mobile-responsive formats can expand readership by engaging audiences on their terms. When you have the ability to catch and keep the attention of niche audiences this way, local businesses will have added incentive to advertise.



Sell-a-brate Holidays and Events

There are countless events, from the obvious to the obscure, which can sustain revenue anytime throughout the year. From powerhouse retail revenue generators like Halloween to niche events like National Kitchen and Bath Month, Orthodontic Health Month, International Coffee Day and National Cat Day, October alone offers dozens of holiday- and event-related advertising opportunities. Use these events to entice even the most reluctant advertisers with the fresh and fun promotional ideas they need to stand out from the crowd, and watch incremental revenue result.



Make a Date to Engage Advertisers

Calendars of all types are valuable revenue generators, and many can run every month. From sponsored community calendars to business district calendars of events and retail sales; school sports calendars to reader-submitted photos for home wall calendars, explore the possibilities this vehicle has for your area.



Build Community Support Promotions

Tout your publication’s local focus to deepen connections with community readers and advertisers. Whether the promotions are annual, ongoing or a one-time splash, create ads and sections that put the spotlight on local people, places and things: the opening of a new hospital wing, a celebration of area athletes or artists, profiles of new or longstanding businesses, neighborhood profiles, or programs for school plays and concerts.



Contests: Winners, No Losers

Publication contests are as old as the industry. Why are they still around? It’s because they are a win-win-win for readers, advertisers and publishers. Anything to do with children or pets typically gets a great response, but consider something completely different this year. A bathroom makeover contest? A holiday interior or exterior decorating contest? A football contest with a local focus? The possibilities are endless. You can aim contests at children as well as adults. Think about “Best Grandparents” contest essays for Grandparents Day in September or a Fire Prevention Week poster contest in October. Use contests as teaching moments in conjunction with area educators or as pure fun for children. When children get excited about a project, their parents will be paying attention.



Up Your Upselling Efforts

You already know that it’s easier to sell to an existing customer than it is to cultivate a new one, but that becomes especially true when you can approach them with fresh ideas in both print and digital formats. Bringing web, mobile and social components into your ad packages—for one price—can gain exposure for your clients while increasing your bottom line. Or perhaps a client can add color where previously it ran in black and white. If you’ve built a trusted relationship, then you’ll know which times of the year an advertiser’s business might benefit from a larger ad space or multiple-run campaign. Campaigns can also be presented to any advertiser with a fresh seasonal focus throughout the year. Remain visible between sales calls by visiting with or emailing ads and other promotional options.



Seal More Sales With Spec Ads

Because Metro serves the publishing industry across North America, the company has received reports from several publications and groups that their spec ad conversion rates range from 70 percent to 95 percent. Metro’s Spec Ad Library and ad personalization application make it fairly easy to create spec ads for every sales call, helping newspapers sell more ad space. As a visual aid that gets the ball rolling, spec ads are especially important in the digital realm, showing prospects what their ads would look like on mobile or laptop platforms.



Ready to Get Started?

The key to turning any idea into revenue is great execution, and that is where Metro has been assisting publishers. Many current Metro subscribers know that the company provides creative and sales resources to put the ideas outlined here into revenue-generating motion, from a year-round planning calendar to monthly calendar layouts, contest ideas, fully templated print and digital sections, copyright-free editorial features, print and digital spec ads, multi-advertiser pages and more.



