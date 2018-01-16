AccuWeather Introduces App for the Google Assistant

AccuWeather Global Weather Center -- January 11, 2018 -- AccuWeather, the world's largest and fastest-growing source of weather forecasts and warnings and a global leader in weather-related big data and analytics, today announced the launch of AccuWeather for the Google Assistant, a new app that makes it easy to access weather forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ using natural language commands.

AccuWeather for the Google Assistant is built on Google's expertise in natural language speech recognition and machine learning combined with AccuWeather's trusted forecasts and warnings with Superior AccuracyTM. The app allows people to ask simple weather and forecast-related questions. When users ask the AccuWeather app, "Do I need an umbrella?" or "When will the snow stop?" they will hear the most appropriate recommendations based on the forecast. It helps users quickly find the current conditions and forecasts for their exact location and millions of other locations worldwide and also provides exclusive and proprietary weather forecasts such as AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature and patented AccuWeather MinuteCast®.

AccuWeather app for the Google Assistant provides a range of weather forecasts and information including worldwide AccuWeather 15-Day Forecasts, current conditions for a precise location globally, information about severe weather alerts in the U.S., and AccuWeather MinuteCast®, patented minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts for the next two hours hyper-localized to an exact street address or GPS location. It is available on all Google Assistant enabled devices, including speakers like Google Home, Android phones, through the Google Assistant iPhone app, Apple TV, headphones, and more. The app enables access to accurate, personalized, weather forecasting information so users may stay safe and out of harm's way, better plan their day and make better decisions when weather is a factor.

"Weather impacts everything we do and plan. We are happy to launch AccuWeather for the Google Assistant to our audience as a natural way to quickly and easily find the weather information they need," Steven Smith, President of Digital Media for AccuWeather, said. "We are dedicated to providing the best and most accurate forecasts available with the Google Assistant across devices, and this is a welcome expansion in how we can serve that audience with enhanced ease of use and simple voice commands."

To use the voice app, users simply ask the Google Assistant to "Talk to AccuWeather" and ask for their local forecast or weather information.

Since the launch of Android nearly 10 years ago, AccuWeather has continued to work closely with Google to build best in class applications across the entire Android ecosystem. AccuWeather has closely supported Android devices as they evolved to include smartphones, tablets, wearables, connected TVs, connected homes, connected cars, and now to AI learning implementations.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

Nearly 2 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hour-by-hour and minute-by-minute forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available through smart phones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites via AccuWeather.com, award-winning AccuWeather apps, connected TVs, wearables, smart homes, and connected cars, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the AccuWeather Network cable channel. Established in 1962 by Founder, Chairman, and President Dr. Joel N. Myers - a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs book - AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as weather news, content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites.



Visit www.AccuWeather.com for additional information.