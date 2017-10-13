Ad tax fight heats up

Dear NNA member,



We are fighting an advertising tax.



I know you couldn’t hear worse words right now. But the House Ways and Means Committee is struggling mightily to find new federal revenues to pay for a corporate tax cut. While NNA isn’t opposing the tax cut, the idea of trimming our advertisers’ expense deductions is a really bad one. Cutting back on advertising will hurt the whole economy and probably defeat the purpose of tax reform.



Please take a minute to read the attached alert here. Please CALL—don’t email—your member of Congress. We need to put this bad idea to rest immediately.



I need to know back from you who you called and what response you got. If you talk to a staff member, who cannot give you the congressman’s or congresswoman’s position, you are on solid ground if you ask for a call back with an answer when they have one. We need to count votes.



I thank you for your support of the industry. Write me at srowell@thelancasternews.com or our public policy director, Tonda Rush, at tonda@nna.org.