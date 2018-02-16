Affordable & Easy-to-use CRM/Ad Entry/AR Software for Publishers

Portland, Oregon – February 14, 2018 – Pre1 Software is proud to announce the latest release of SmartPublisher™ version 7.3., featuring package scheduling and a brand new ad entry wizard. These new offerings make ad scheduling more efficient than ever, freeing up tedious order entry time to focus on more

opportunities for increased sales.

SmartPublisher™ brings together ad sales, scheduling, production and billing for print and digital publishing in one easy-to-use system. It's a cross-platform ad management software suite—cloud or desktop—that also offers online customer payment portal and ad proofing modules to simplify collections and ad

trafficking.

With more than 18 years of experience designing and building software for newspapers, magazines and digital publications, let us show you how SmartPublisher™ can help you streamline your business and increase revenue. Contact us to arrange a free demonstration.

Contact:

Pre1 Software Sales

sales@pre1.com

2705 E Burnside St. Ste. 214

Portland, OR 97214

Ph: 971-244-8888