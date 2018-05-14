Affordable & Easy-to-use CRM/Ad Entry/AR Software for Publishers—now featuring Subscriptions

Pre1 Software is proud to announce the latest SmartPublisher add-on feature: Subscriptions! SmartPublisher Subscriptions allows you to sell subscriptions from your website, create and manage subscribers, generate mailing labels, reports and more. Your subscribers can place subscriptions directly from your website, where they may also see their subscription, payment and invoice history, manage vacation starts/stops and even pay securely.

SmartPublisher brings together ad sales, scheduling, production and billing for print and digital publishing in one easy-to-use system. It's a cross-platform ad management software suite—cloud or desktop—that also offers online customer payment portal and ad proofing modules to simplify collections and ad trafficking.

With more than 18 years of experience designing and building software for newspapers, magazines and digital publications, let us show you how SmartPublisher can help you streamline your business and increase revenue. Contact us to arrange a free demonstration.

Contact:

Pre1 Software Sales

sales@pre1.com

2705 E Burnside St. Ste. 214

Portland, OR 97214

Ph: 971-244-8888

###