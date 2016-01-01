Allies and partners
- State and other related associations: Represent community newspapers on the state and regional level.
- Allied partners: Supply products and services to community newspapers and generously support NNA’s annual research efforts.
- National Newspaper Association Foundation: The non-profit independent educational arm of the NNA.
- Huck Boyd National Center for Community Media: Serves and strengthens local newspapers, radio stations, cable systems and other media that play a key role in the survival and revitalization of America's small towns.
Thank you for visiting with our community newspaper partners.