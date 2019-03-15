ArchiveInABox brings together publishers and historical stakeholders to digitize small town newspaper archives

Shelton, WA ― Years ago in the Seattle suburb of Issaquah, Washington, the town's newspaper began digitizing select years of its archive dating back to the early 1900s. A representation from each decade was scanned but there were numerous gaps. This year, however, those gaps are being filled thanks to a partner in the effort.

The town's historical society secured a grant to ensure the remaining archive editions will be scanned and made online accessible and searchable.

It has not been uncommon for small towns across the country to just have a portion of a newspaper archive scanned -- that is why ArchiveInABox® helps bring publishers and their local historical stakeholders together to create a more complete community historical resource.

SmallTownPapers, Inc. scanned a substantial portion of the original newspaper archive and placed the pages online, and is now working with the historical society to scan the remaining editions. Once digitized, Issaquah's documented history all the way back to 1907 will be searchable from any Internet connection.

