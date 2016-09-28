Are you ready? New rules are about to hammer your payroll

This webinar on the change to the overtime rules under the Fair Labor Standards Act is free to National Newspaper Association member newspapers. The new rule governing overtime pay for employees will create disruption at small newspapers and will likely lead to more job cutbacks. The new rule is set to go into effect this December.

Program will run Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. Eastern / 10 a.m. Central

Tonda Rush will explain the new rule, which is due to take effect on Dec. 1, and how it changes current federal labor laws. She will describe which types of newspapers and employees are exempt, the policy implications of the change, and the limited options employers have to minimize its financial and operational impact.

Registration fee: Free for NNA members / $65 for non-NNA members

Register now for this webinar at https://www.regonline.com/NNAOTRules



PUB AUX LIVE, featuring revenue-generating ideas for community newspapers, is brought to you by The National Newspaper Association, in partnership with the Iowa Newspaper Foundation.