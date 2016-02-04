Athlon Media Group sponsors Heath’s postal work for 2016

NASHVILLE, TN—AMG | Parade has agreed to sponsor National Newspaper Association Postal Chair Max Heath for his expenses representing NNA for the eighth straight year through 2016.

Heath is a postal consultant for AMG | Parade and Landmark Community Newspapers LLC. AMG | Parade’s sponsorship means that he will continue to represent the two groups in his work on behalf of community newspapers and NNA members. The expense agreement includes meetings of the Mailers Technical Advisory Committee in Washington and other meetings such as the Periodicals Advisory Group, which works on rules changes.

His primary work is operating a postal hotline for NNA members and Athlon customers via e-mails at maxheath@lcni.com or at 502-649-8822.

The annual NNA convention, March Leadership conference, and MTAC work groups may also be included as needs demand. He joins Tonda Rush, director of public policy for NNA, and Brad Hill, president of Interlink Software, as MTAC reps.

AMG | Parade publishes five newspaper magazine supplements: Parade weekly, American Profile, semiweekly; Relish, Spry Living, and Athlon Sports, monthly. Each contains news and advertising, which count accordingly in postal advertising calculations. Newspapers should make sure they report the ad/edit, split in postal linage and percentages.

“We believe this is an invaluable resource provided by NNA,” said Jerry Lyles, senior vice president, newspaper relations for AMG | Parade. “We’re happy to continue to sponsor this service for our partners and the industry at a critical juncture for the U.S. Postal Service, which has resulted in a variety of pressures on newspapers, unfortunately.”

Heath said, “NNA members owe a debt of gratitude to AMG | Parade for making it possible (for him) to continue representation of community newspapers before the Postal Service, and helping the NNA budget, as well.”

AMG | Parade, through its strong backing of community newspapers, helps NNA expenses at a time when associations across the country are struggling during the current economic weakness.

“I continue to consult for LCNI in return for the company providing office space, equipment and administrative help. Helping LCNI informs my work in Washington,” said Heath.

Heath was executive editor of LCNI for 21 years, and circulation director for 23 years. He is semi-retired and cutting his travel schedule. He does Webinars for NNA upon request.

Heath can be reached through e-mail at maxheath@amgparade.com or maxheath@lcni.com.