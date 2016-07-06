Best Practices in Public Notice symposium featured at NNA convention

Efforts by government officials to move public notices from local newspapers to government websites pick up steam every year. State press associations are battling on several fronts to preserve newspaper notice and to protect the public’s right to know.

Are the newspapers that publish legal notices upholding their end of the bargain? Are they treating the notices with care and taking steps to promote their visibility and readership? Are they following best practices to ensure that publishing notices in newspapers remains the best way to inform the public about official actions?

The Public Notice Resource Center will identify those best practices and share tips on how to improve the industry’s position at its first-ever symposium on Best Practices in Public Notice Sept. 22, held in conjunction with the National Newspaper Association’s 130th annual convention and Trade Show, being held at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, Franklin, TN. The half-day conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m., which is immediately before the welcome reception that opens the NNA convention.

The symposium will feature a series of presentations and panel discussions based on the official Best Practices in Public Notices recently adopted by PNRC’s board of directors. The program will help newspapers understand how to increase readership of public notices and to provide the kind of customer service to their clients that will support industry efforts to keep them in print. The symposium will also focus on ad design, legislative strategies and the role of digital notices in furthering the public interest.

Design guru Ed Henninger will present ideas on how to make public notices visible and readable, and newspaper-industry veteran Teri Saylor will present the results of her research on the state of newspaper archiving, a key element in the preservation of newspaper notice.

The early-bird registration fee, which includes lunch, is only $25. The deadline for early registration is Aug. 26. To register online, go to www.nnaweb.org/convention. To learn more about the NNA convention, go to pages 13 and 14 of this issue.

PNRC is an educational non-profit organization jointly supported by American Court and Commercial Newspapers, NNA and state press associations. Its mission is to educate the industry, the public and policymakers on the public’s right to know.

To learn more about PNRC or the conference, go to PNRC.net.