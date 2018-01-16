Bestselling Authors to Write Original Essays for Local Newspapers

Sharon, NH – Beginning April 2018, twenty-four bestselling authors will write original 800 word essays for local newspaper readers via a new column,“The Writer’s Notebook.” Every other week a different author will explore everyday life – familiar joys and sorrows, hassles and triumphs – exclusively for newspapers with average daily print circulations of less than 100,000.

“Authors and local newspapers share an interest in encouraging reading. And they can create value by working together to offer readers a one-of-a-kind experience,” says Tina O’Rourke, founder of the column. “This column was created specifically for local newspapers, so readers won’t find “The Writer’s Notebook” in publications like USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, or The New York Times.”

“The Writer’s Notebook” author list includes: Julia Alvarez, Mary Kay Andrews, Dave Barry, Tomi dePaola, Winston Groom, Charlaine Harris, Walter Isaacson, Dean Koontz, Gregory Maguire, Mary Alice Monroe, Walter Mosley, Joyce Carol Oates, Ann Patchett, Brandon Sanderson, Lisa See, Adriana Trigiani, and Scott Turow.

Prices are low and scaled to circulation, starting at $7 per essay. The price allows subscribing newspapers to showcase these remarkable writers in both print and digital applications. This special introductory pricing remains in effect until February 16, 2018.

These bestselling authors, from around the country, will offer insightful and entertaining essays that are sure to engage local readers, spark conversation, and make this column a must-read. This new twist on the ordinary column offers the right components to engage today’s “readers-who-have-everything” and keep them coming back for more. Advertisers will appreciate the opportunity to connect with this audience and show their support. Plus our introductory pricing makes it even easier for local newspapers to ensure that the column will be a steady source of readership and new revenue in 2018.

Please visit www.thewritersnotebook.net for additional information.

Contact Tina O’Rourke at tina@thewritersnotebook.net, or 603-562-9782.