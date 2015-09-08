Blunt to speak at NNA convention

en. Roy Blunt, R-MO, has carried the ball for the National Newspaper Association on efforts to establish a new system for measuring service times for rural mail. Although he does not sit on the U.S. Postal Service Oversight Committee in the Senate, Blunt has asserted his expertise on postal again and again on behalf of NNA’s members. He will discuss his outlook on USPS and other top-of-mind issues at an NNA plenary session Oct. 3.

Building on a background as a public servant, university president, and teacher, Blunt was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010.

Blunt serves as the vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference. He is on the Senate Committees for Appropriations; Commerce Science and Transportation and Select Committee on Intelligence. He also chairs the Senate Rules Committee. He is in his first Senate term and served seven terms in the House of Representatives.

Before serving in Congress, he was a history teacher, a county official, and in 1984, became the first Republican elected as Missouri’s Secretary of State in more than 50 years. Blunt also served four years as the president of Southwest Baptist University, his alma mater, in Bolivar, MO. Blunt earned a master’s degree in history from Missouri State University.

Save on libel insurance

You can save 5 percent on your libel insurance from Walterry by attending the Libel Insurance Workshop from 3:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 1. The speaker will be Rachel Strom, an attorney at Levine Sullivan Koch & Schulz LLP, a law firm that practices exclusively in the field of media law. Strom’s practice focuses on defending publishers and broadcasters in defamation, privacy, newsgathering and copyright cases and on representing them in connection with subpoena and access matters. Strom also provides counseling and pre-publication advice to newspapers and magazines. Strom is also currently serving as the co-chair of the Next Generation Committee for the Media Law Resource Center.

Great Flash Sessions

More than 60 Flash Session discussions will be led by 27 of the industry’s most interesting and successful people. Plan to be there to learn strategies for success from your peers.

Michael Bush, president, Future Tense Services, Sherrills Ford, NC, on How to Put Your Best Foot Forward and Not In Your Mouth.

Terry Carlisle, general manager, Ellsworth American Inc., Ellsworth, ME, on Motivating Your Sales Team!

Nick Certa, director of sales, Second Street, St. Louis, on Generate Revenue with Contests.

Bryan Chester, The Missourian, Columbia, MO, on Diversifying Digital Revenue with Google Consumer Surveys.

Randy Cope, director, Cribb, Greene & Associates, Neosho, MO, on Succession Planning.

Al Cross, director, Institute for Rural Journalism & Community Issues, Pub Aux columnist and publisher of The Rural Blog, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY, on How To Cover Rural Issues That Have a Local Impact but Few Good Local Sources.

Jim Davidson, director of The Advertising Coalition on How We Can We Fight Ad Tax Legislation.

Stephen Dorris, vice president newspaper relations, AMG | Parade, Nashville, TN, on Newspaper Magazines, Specialty Publications and Content.

Tom Durkin, public education director, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Jefferson City, MO, on Open Meetings/Open Records Law.

Kathy Fox, columnist, Columbia (MO) Daily Tribune, on Whom Do You Trust?

Max Heath, NNA postal chair, Shelbyville, KY, on his Top 12 Low Cost Ways To Grow Paid Circulation.

Brad Hill, president, Interlink, Barrien Springs, MI, on Saving Time and Money with Postal eDoc.

Mark Horvit, executive director, Investigative Reporters and Editors, Missouri School of Journalism, Columbia, MO, on Covering Tough Stories.

Kevin Jones, chief operating officer, St. Louis American, on Building Your Facebook Audience, and on Monetizing Facebook.

Matt Paxton, publisher, The News-Gazette, Lexington, VA, on Creating Inexpensive Consumer and Readership Surveys Internally.

Walt Potter, The Walter B. Potter Fund for Innovation in Local Journalism, Falls Church, VA, on Spurring Innovation at Community Newspapers.

Patricia Miller, editor, St. Louis Business Journal, on Best Practices in Business Reporting.

William Miller Sr., publisher, Missourian Media Group, Washington, MO, on Dissecting Effective Editorials.

Paul Mrozinski, sales director, Newscycle, Bloomington, MN, on streamlining editorial workflow.

Will Norton, dean, Meek School of Journalism and New Media, University of Mississippi, University, MS, on Drawing Recent Graduates to Community Newspapers.

Tonda Rush, chief executive officer and general counsel. National Newspaper Association, Washington, on How We Can Fight the Ad Tax Legislation.

Lou Ann Sornson, regional sales manager, Metro Creative Graphics, New York, NY, on Using Niche Publications.

Anne Tezon, president, Personal Chapters, Kansas City, MO, (Retired publisher of The Caldwell County News in Hamilton, MO) on Mining Your Newspaper Archives for Print and eBooks.

Brad Thompson, president and chief executive officer, Detroit Legal News/Inland Press, Ann Arbor, MI, on Selling Public Notice and Getting the Public’s Attention.

Dane Vernon, president, Vernon Publishing Inc., Eldon, MO, on what is top of mind for newspaper publishers.

Matt Waite, professor of practice, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, on using your drone legally.

Marc Wilson, chair, TownNews, Moline, IL, and Gary Sosniecki, regional sales manager, TownNews, Moline, IL, on How You Can Use Big Data To Sell More Digital Advertising.

Jeremy Mims, co-founder of OwnLocal, the largest digital ad agency in North America, will discuss diverse revenue streams, training sales reps and how to build your digital ad house.

Come Early on Thursday, Oct. 1

for the Extras

At 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, you can attend the free “BENEFITS UNIVERSITY” sessions where you will learn how to avoid the pitfalls created by new plan document reporting requirements under the Affordable Care Act. Also, you will learn how you can provide inexpensive new group life, disability and dental benefits for NNA members. This presentation is hosted by Affinity Group Underwriters.

At 2 p.m. you can get a preview of the trade show and enjoy a root beer float while you get acquainted with the exhibitors in the 2015 NNA Exhibit Hall.

At 3:30 p.m. you can attend the Walterry Libel Insurance Seminar. Rachel F. Strom of Levine Sullivan Koch & Schultz will be the presenter, and all who attend will receive a 5 percent discount on their NNA libel insurance. This session is hosted by Walterry Insurance Brokers.

Register Now

Before you go online to register for the convention, use the worksheet printed in this issue on Page 14 to plan your trip. Next, go to www.nnaweb.org and select “Events” from the top menu. Follow the prompts to the registration form.