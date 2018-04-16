BRAINWORKS PRESIDENT AND CEO DICK KITZMILLER TO RETIRE IN APRIL

SAYVILLE, NY–Brainworks Software, the leading provider of software solutions to the newspaper and media publishing industry, today announced that Dick Kitzmiller has decided to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 30th. Mr. Kitzmiller’s retirement will bring to a close a remarkable career of over 15 years of leadership to Brainworks and over 55 years of continuous service to the newspaper and media publishing industry.

During his tenure as CEO, Mr. Kitzmiller has led the continued growth of Brainworks as a recognized industry leader. Through ongoing strategic investments in technology, Brainworks continues to provide its customers with innovative solutions that are backed with world class service and support. The Brainworks solutions include a complete suite of integrated, next generation software tools for every area of a publication’s business operation, including advertising, circulation, ad production, billing, accounts receivable, and CRM. Over 1,000 major publications utilize the Brainworks software suite to drive revenue growth and increase efficiency, including Digital First Media, McClatchy Company, Gannett, Schurz Communications, and Tronc.

“Dick Kitzmiller has been a very strong leader who has made a tremendous impact on both Brainworks and the industry. Dick has been instrumental in driving the company’s strategic direction, and has laid a solid foundation for Brainworks to embark on the next stage of continued growth,” said Nik Shah, chairman of the board. “The board is grateful for Dick’s innumerable contributions to the company and his distinguished tenure as CEO over the last two years.”

“I’ve been privileged to lead one of the industry’s greatest companies,” Mr. Kitzmiller said. “After more than 15 years with the company - two years as CEO – and over 55 years in the industry, it’s time to move on and transfer Brainwork’s helm to a new generation of leadership. I look forward to working with Nik, the board and the management team during the transition period, and being an advisor to the team after retiring as CEO.”

Rick Sanders, Brainworks’ current Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Mr. Kitzmiller as President and CEO. Mr. Sanders, along with the rest of Brainworks’ senior management team, will continue to not only expand the company’s leadership position but also deliver innovative software solutions and top notch support to its customers.

About Brainworks

Brainworks suite of media industry software products deliver in-depth operational and data-driven solutions designed to increase advertising and subscription revenues, simplify workflow processes, increase productivity and reduce costs. Brainworks Software has been installed at over 1,000 North American newspapers over the past 25 years. Products include fully integrated advertising, circulation, ad production/management and online proofing for print, digital and video, billing, accounts receivable, contract and credit management, classified pagination, ROP ad layout, and a state-of-the art CRM system supporting Web, tablet, laptop, and Smartphone platforms. Brainworks Software maintains offices in Sayville, NY, Wichita, KS and Belleville, Ontario, Canada.

