Brehm Communications signs with Presteligence for My News 360 Platform

North Canton, Ohio — Presteligence, an industry leading software developer and innovator, announced six publications owned by Brehm Communications have deployed Presteligence's My News 360 platform for their editorial front-end system, website, e-edition and mobile apps.

The Auburn (California) Journal, along with five other weeklies were consolidated into one website, one mobile app and 6 separate e-editions under the Gold Country Media umbrella. The shared database among the websites gives ultimate control at the group level while still being able to compartmentalize content within individual locations. The cloud-based CMS allows authorized users to access the system from any device with a web browser. Truly a write once, multi-publish platform, editors can post content to the web, flag for print, share to social media, and use in newsletters.

Gold Country Media uses the page tracking component of My News 360 to see a bird's eye view of page production. Once stories have been through their copy editing process, stories become available for the designers to place on pages using the My News 360 extension in Adobe InDesign. Through this web-based palette, stories and associated elements are formatted through a folder structure where designers drag and drop elements to a page. It allows multiple designers to work on the same publication at the same time. The system also automatically places ads onto the pages based on the ad layout export from ALS's Ad Force system.

Once pages are ready for approval, editors will receive an email notification to proof the page. Editors and creative services can use a 5-star scale to rate the final page design. These tools keep editors involved in the design process while ensuring the rating and time spent on a page makes sense.

Bob Behringer, President & CEO of Presteligence, "Utilizing the full scope of the My News 360 Platform will greatly benefit Brehm's publications. We are proving editorial workflows have a place in the digital space and don’t require the lead times, resources, and complicated implementations as they have in the past. We want newspapers to look at us as a technology partner. By engaging in open dialog with Ryan and his team, we are able to design and develop tools that fix their pain points and make their big picture strategies a reality."

Implementation for other Brehm sites is underway.

My News 360 platform replaces a significant number of legacy systems using cloud-based hosted service solutions. The My News 360 platform gives publishers an integrated solution for editorial, web CMS, website, mobile apps, e-editions, newsletters, and social media scheduling and sharing. Our mobile apps support ideas for inclusion of subscription rewards, geo-targeting, and beacons.

Brehm Communications consists of more than 40 daily, weekly, semiweekly newspapers, shoppers and niche publications located in the states of California, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah. Offices are maintained in over 20 communities, with three of those having rotary offset printing presses with process color capability.