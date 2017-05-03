Building confidence to write local editorials

By Jim Pumarlo

Everyday Ethics

You’ve resolved to step up your advocacy on the editorial page—specifically, to write editorials on local topics. You sit down at your computer to pound out a draft.

And you hesitate. It’s natural. Two of the biggest questions you ask:

1. What am I going to write about?

2. What gives me the right to weigh in on a subject—especially if the editorial is presented as the newspaper’s opinion on a subject of intense interest in my community?

Don’t worry. You’re not alone. I can relate to having many of those moments during my 20-plus years when I wrote editorials five days a week, plus a weekly column.

My advice: Go slowly, and put your editorials in perspective. Not everything you write has to solve the problems of the world, or your community. And don’t put yourself on an ivory tower. Editorials should not be positioned as the “correct” opinion or the final word on a subject. Editorials, at their best, should present a reasoned, researched and well-thought-out position.

One of the first steps to writing editorials is gaining the self-confidence. A huge help in that regard is to develop relationships with people who you can seek ideas from and from whom you can bounce off ideas. You already connect with many people in your community through your normal duties—some on a regular basis, others depending on the circumstance.

Broaden those relationships by taking a cue from elected officials who develop a kitchen cabinet. Identify a list of individuals who you can regularly call on a formal and informal basis.

Elected and appointed public officials are certain to be on your list, but go beyond them. Think of individuals well connected with the community and its issues. Think of individuals who represent a good sample of the community demographics. Think of individuals who represent a cross-section of community interests and constituencies.

The head of the United Way, civic club leaders, chamber of commerce and business leaders, leaders of organized labor. Each community has its movers and shakers. A simple brainstorming session will readily identify the well-connected leaders.

Then make it a practice to meet with the individuals on a confidential basis. Have coffee, breakfast or lunch on a regular basis. Or simply pick up the phone.

Some newspapers go as far as creating a formal editorial board that assists the staff in exploring issues to weigh in on. The board could also help craft the arguments and the message. It’s healthy to go beyond the newsroom—even beyond the entire newspaper family—when you solicit editorial ideas.

Editorial boards could have one or two rotating spots for community members. The more opinions you seek, and the broader the perspective of those opinions, the stronger your editorials will be.

By creating an informal network of editorial advisers, you’ve already taken an important step to strengthening your editorial page. You have elevated the awareness of the page with key individuals, and that awareness is bound to spread through their everyday conversations whether at work, in a local café or at the dinner table at home. Don’t be surprised if others begin contacting you with editorial ideas.

Having a go-to network of individuals will help build your self-confidence. In the end, you have the responsibility of crystallizing the opinion and writing the editorial. The editorial could wind up being at cross-purposes with the opinions of your kitchen cabinet. But having regular conversations with these individuals will help shape your opinion and sharpen the underlying arguments that you advance. © Jim Pumarlo 2017

Jim Pumarlo writes, speaks and provides training on community newsroom success strategies. He is author of “Journalism Primer: A Guide to Community News Coverage,” “Votes and Quotes: A Guide to Outstanding Election Coverage” and “Bad News and Good Judgment: A Guide to Reporting on Sensitive Issues in Small-Town Newspapers.” He can be reached at www.pumarlo.com and welcomes comments and questions at jim@pumarlo.com.