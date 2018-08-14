Chattanooga Times-Free Press Selects Presteligence For High School Sports Coverage

Presteligence, an industry-leading software developer and innovator, announces Chattanooga Times Free-Press will use My Team Scoop for their high school sports coverage of 55 area schools.

All high school sport news stories and photo galleries along with team schedules, scores, stats, and standings will be available on the responsively designed websites and branded iOS and Google Play Apps. Times Free Press plans to sell site sponsorships, school and team sponsors, and geo-targeted event promotions.

Times Free Press will include the schools and community in obtaining scores and stats. Coaches, statisticians, athletic directors, parents, and volunteers can be given access to update team information via the website and app. Chattanooga team will take advantage of the reverse publishing of customized, formatted, and stylized box exports from the system for print pagination.

****

About Presteligence

With more than 1100 installations, Presteligence offers a suite of solutions including online ad proofing, e-tearsheets & invoice delivery, color calibrated hard and soft proofing systems, prepress production workflow, ink optimization, e-editions, high school sports management platform, and mobile Apps. These cost-effective and time efficient solutions, combined with the responsive support team make Presteligence a best-in-class partner for media companies.



About My Team Scoop

My Team Scoop is a fully hosted high school sports management platform. The service includes a website, mobile site, branded Apps, communication platform, and built in CMS with reverse publishing. It combines news stories, team schedules, rosters, as well as scores, stats, and league standings for high school sports. Fans can follow teams and players for real time score updates and news alerts via texts, emails, and push notifications from branded iOS and Android Apps. The real time reporting capabilities relay a play by play account of the game—giving readers an experience only seen before at a professional sport level. It’s proven to increase page views, visits, and time on page. My Team Scoop enables media companies to build an email marketing database and target based on sport, school, league, and team. Geo-targeted promotions, contests, photo sales, and text sponsorships are examples how high school sports can be monetized through My Team Scoop.

More information:

Denise Franken

Director of Marketing |Presteligence

dfranken@presteligence.com

330.305.6960 x 500

Presteligence.com