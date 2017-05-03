Circulation is going to the dogs Growth Ideas

By Peter Wagner

Paper Dollars

Quincy isn’t your typical newspaper carrier. Watch him at work and you’ll quickly notice he walks on four legs rather than two.

According to a recent issue of This Week news magazine, the Boulder, CO, golden retriever begins every morning going from house to house in his neighborhood fetching the newspaper at the end of each driveway and delivering it to the front porch. Quincy’s owner, Mary Golden, trained him to do so 11 years ago, figuring if a dog can fetch a ball, why not a paper. The neighbors, This Week news magazine reports, “love it.”

On a more serious topic, newspaper circulation numbers are truly slipping. The Sunday edition of the Gannett-owned Des Moines, IA, Daily Register, which once called itself the “Newspaper Iowa Depends Upon” has fallen to 112,317. That may seem like a lot, but according to the Audit Bureau of Circulation, it was 237,870 just 10 years ago.

Unfortunately, newspapers, as well as our electronic competition, enjoy calling attention to print’s demise, while looking away from the heavy leakage being experienced by metro TV and radio stations. I know numerous individuals who claim they never watch over-the-air network stations, preferring the more topic-driven cable channels.

According to Dave Elbert, columnist for the Des Moines Business Record and one-time Register business writer and editor, “there is and will continue to be, a role for small local newspapers, but the larger dailies that don’t include neighborhood level news are on borrowed time.”

I have been preaching that message for almost a decade. It takes two days for a copy of the Register to reach our home by mail. Who needs a two-day old recap of the national and international news when it can be seen live on CNN, Fox and a half-dozen other cable channels?

What you can’t find on cable is the relevant local news close to everyone’s heart: Friday night’s latest win by the local basketball team, the tax plan proposed to build a new hometown event center, the school board’s suggested changes for the coming academic year and the name of the lady who won the fair queen title and why she won.

Pundits have been forecasting the end of newspapers since radio burst on the scene. They repeated and increased those claims with the advent of TV and later the birth of the internet. But those bearing false witness have overlooked the hunger of residents for real “community” news. They have ignored the fact that the local paper is the only media capable of reaching far and deep into the community to create consensus for those who live there.

Hometown newspapers will survive and many will eventually expand in paid readership. But it will take time, commitment and creative marketing.

Meanwhile, here are some circulation growth ideas that can be used right now.

1. Sell your local grocery store a discounted, full page overflowing with coupon specials for the following week. Set up a table at the front of the store giving away a free copy of the paper with that page to everyone who buys a three-month sample subscription.

2. Or, set up a table at that same grocery store with samples of that week’s paper, free cups of coffee for the shopper to drink while moving up and down the aisles, and the offer of a free pound of brand-name coffee with every 12-month subscription.

3. At convenience stores, locate your inside racks as close to the coffee bar area as possible. That will encourage single-copy sales to the early morning crowd running in for their “cup of joe.”

4. Make deals with your local daycare centers and nursery schools to sell your paper at their front check-in counters. Parents will find it convenient and appreciate the profit portion that goes to the facility.

5. Encourage your carriers to sample papers to 10 to 25 homes each week and then follow up each selling a subscription. I once had great results with a contest that had me delivering the route of the carrier who sold the most new starts while he sat in the backseat of a luxury car directing me where to go next.

6. Publish your best one-year circulation offer on the top of your front page, just above the nameplate. Do it several weeks in a row for the best response.

7. Put print subscription offers on the back of your billing and return payment envelopes.

8. Sell all the leading regional, national and special interest papers such as USA Today and sport weeklies in your front office. Individuals looking for those publications will probably buy your paper, too.

9. Supply your writers with cards promising four free weeks of the paper if the card is filled out and returned with the reporter. It takes care of requests from those interviewed for a copy of a story and often creates a new reader and subscriber.

10. Declare a certain distribution day “Celebrate the Hometown Paper Day” in a specific area of your town or county. Sample every home in that area that day and include a subscription special insert. Increase your advertising volume in the sample copy area by contacting local merchants beforehand regarding the expanding circulation.

Remember, nothing happens if you do nothing. What goes around comes around. Reach out to your circulation area in unique ways, and the people will respond in wonderful ways. © Peter Wagner 2017

Peter W. Wagner is founder and publisher of the award winning N’West Iowa REVIEW and 13 additional publications. He is often called the publishing industry’s leading “Idea Man” and is a regular presenter at State Press Association conventions and Publishing Group seminars. For more circulation building ideas suggest to your association or group manager that they book his “What Goes Around, Comes Around” increased readership program. Wagner can be contacted by emailing pww@iowainformation.com or calling his cell at 712-348-3550.