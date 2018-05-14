Color-Logic Certifies HP Indigo 6900 Digital Press with Silver Ink

West Chester, OH; April 2018--Color-Logic has certified the HP Indigo 6900 digital press with silver ink for label and packaging applications. Confirming the certification, Color-Logic Director of Sales and Marketing Mark Geeves said: "Silver ink on the HP Indigo 6900 press, when used with the Color-Logic Process Metallic Color System, yields great advantages for brands requiring labels or shrink film packaging. Combining the two technologies produces as many as 250 metallic colors and a virtually unlimited variety of decorative effects for enhancing and protecting products."

Geeves continues: "The Color-Logic system and decorative effects software, together with the HP Indigo 6900 digital press, add the wow factor to labels and also enable brands to implement a myriad of security enhancements. Metallic variable data, plus first-level security features, are available at no additional cost to brands, since all such features may be implemented at the design stage and require no further pressroom or finishing work."

Color-Logic™ develops color communication systems and software tool sets for a variety of special effect printing applications. Color-Logic provides brand owners, product managers, corporations, and their advertising agencies the ability to differentiate themselves and their clients with a simple print production process that yields dramatic results. Color-Logic decorative effects utilize the existing workflows of printers and designers, yielding dynamic results without the use of special equipment. Color-Logic supports the value of print and works with designers and printers to enhance their printed media. For more information, visit www.color-logic.com or call +1-513-258-0047.