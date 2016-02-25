Compelling headlines get readers to stop and read your stories
February 25, 2016
By Ken Blum
Black Ink
So here you have a compelling collie-mix interest story all edited and ready for the front page of your newspaper. It’s about a family dog who ran off with a little mutt a few months ago, but then the little mutt runs off with a Rottweiler and our doggie decides life on the lamb is too ruff for his liking.
So it’s back home to kind masters and a fresh bowl of Kibbles ’n Bits™.
Now comes the headline—the magnet that draws the reader to the doggone story.
Let’s see:
Dog Comes Home
Dog Alive and Well
Pet Returns after Three Months
These are the type of headlines you would see in too many hometown newspapers—yawners.
This is why I would like to see more community newspapers grab the reader’s attention first, and explain what the story is really about later, in a subhead.
Which brings us to headlines that produce big questions in the reader’s noggin; headlines that compel the reader to pick up the paper and start devouring the story, just like our hungry truant canine gobbles his Kibbles ’n Bits™.
I’m sure the journalism schools have a name for this brand of headline, but I’ll just call them “Wha’-dooya-means?”
When a reader sees a “Wha’-dooya-mean?” there’s only one thing he can do. And that’s find out “Wha’-dooya-mean?”
And to do that, he must read the story.
Check out the illustration of the Courier-Record of Blackstone, VA (edited by Billy Coleburn) with this column and you’ll see what I mean.
HOME SWEET HOME!
Wha’-dooya-mean?
WHOOMP, there it is!
Wha’-dooya-mean?
FOUND!
Wha’-dooya-mean?
I would sure like to know.
So keep this in mind, you editors.
If you want to draw readers to your stories, don’t be boring, write a Wha’-dooya-mean? headline. © Ken Blum 2016
Ken Blum is the publisher of Butterfly Publications, an advising/speaking/publishing business dedicated to improving the profitability and quality of community newspapers. He puts out a monthly free e-mail newsletter titled Black Inklings. It features nuts and bolts ideas to improve revenue and profits at hometown papers. To subscribe to the newsletter or contact Ken, e-mail him at blummer@aol.com; or phone to 330-682-3416.