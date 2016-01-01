Contributors

Regular contributors to Publishers' Auxiliary.

Jerry Bellune

Jerry Bellune has published 11 books and self-study courses. He teaches newspaper owners to boost their bottom lines based on the field-tested strtegies he and his family use in operating their profitable book, newspaper and niche publishing companies in South Carolina. He can be reached at JerryBellune@yahoo.com.

Bob Bobber

Bob Bobber is a newspaper consultant specializing in circulation sales, training and public speaking. You contact him at rjbobber@bellsouth.net.

Bob Berting

Bob Berting is a professional speaker, newspaper sales trainer, publisher and marketing consultant who conducts seminars for newspaper staffs, their customers and print media associations. Contact Bob at 800-536-5408, bob@bobberting.com or 6330 Woburn Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

Ken Blum

Ken Blum is the publisher of Butterfly Publications, an advising/speaking/publishing business that is dedicated to improving the profitability and quality of community newspapers. He puts out a free quarterly e-mail newsletter Black Ink/The Newsletter-with nuts and bolts ideas to improve revenue and profits at hometown papers. To subscribe to the newsletter or contact Ken, e-mail blummer@aol.com or telephone 330-682-3416.

Al Cross

Al Cross is director of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based at the University of Kentucky, and a political columnist for The Louisville KY-Courier-Journal, where he was political writer from 1989 to 2004. He is a former editor and manager of weekly newspapers. He can be reached at al.cross@uky.edu.

John Foust

John Foust provides advertising training. For information about his training videos for ad departments, e-mail john@johnfoust.com.

Max Heath

Max Heath, NNA postal chair, is vice president for postal/acquisitions, Landmark Community Newspapers in Shelbyville, KY. Heath has saved community newspapers thousands of dollars by working with the USPS. He can be contacted by e-mail at maxheath@lcni.com.

Ed Henninger

Ed Henninger is an independent newspaper consultant and the director of Henninger Consulting, offering comprehensive newspaper design services including redesigns, workshops, staff training and evaluations. He can be contacted by e-mail at edh@henningerconsulting.com or by telephone at 803-327-3322.

Dawn Kitchell

Dawn Kitchell is state director for Missouri Newspapers In Education for the Missouri Press Association. She can be reached at 19753 Valley View Drive, Marthasville, MO 63357, by telephone and fax at 636-932-4301 or kitchell@yhti.net.

Jim Pumarlo

Jim Pumarlo regularly writes and speaks on community newsroom success strategies. He is author of Bad News and Good Judgment: A Guide to Reporting on Sensitive Issues in a Small-Town Newspaper, and also wrote Votes and Quotes: A Guide to Outstanding Election Campaign Coverage. He can be reached at jim@pumarlo.com or 651-380-4295.

Teri Saylor

Teri Saylor owns and operates Open Water communications in Raleigh, NC, specializing in association management, organizational communication and freelance writing. She currently writes a column and feature in the North Raleigh News section of The News & Observer and manages the Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives. Contact her at terisaylor@hotmail.com.

Kevin Slimp

Kevin Slimp is director of the Institute of Newspaper Technology. He can be reached at kslimp@newspaperinstitute.com.

Jeremy Waltner

Jeremy Waltner has been a freelance writer and photographer for the Freeman (SD) Courier since he was in high school and has served as news editor since May of 1999. He also operates a photography studio in Freeman, Kaleidoscope Photography, with his wife, Stacey. Contact him at jeremywaltner@gmail.com.