Delivery is a proven value added to every newspaper

By William E. (Bill) Garber

Founder | Interlink

It is a rare newspaper whose single-copy sales exceed home delivery. Delivery is a tremendous value added to the newspaper. And with this in mind, better delivery just makes sense and dollars, when considering what poor delivery does to subscriber churn.

Delivery is a key reason why community newspapers compete, and compete well, in not only the world of radio and TV, but in the crazy, wonderful, everywhere, always-on digital world.

People are increasingly reluctant to turn on a computer or cellphone, find an app, open an app, look at the landing “page” and try to figure out what everyone is or will be reading, and see what’s going on in the news.

Too much work.

Way too much.

News apps, even high-profile ones, are failing for this very reason.

Your newspaper delivers the result of more than 200 years of refining the newspaper’s method of giving the collection of news and stories a depth of meaning that is lost when a story exists outside the newspaper’s collections.

Fortunately, delivery is relatively inexpensive when using the U.S. Postal Service; hardly a dime around town, though a good deal more the more isolated the delivery address is from other subscribers to your paper.

So it pays to improve delivery when you can, especially if it is easy, and especially if the improvement offers one-and-done simplicity.

And companies that offer postal software, such as my company, Interlink, has made Full-Service Intelligent Mail just such an improvement.

No added software.

No increase in license fee.

It’s just better delivery and lower postage.

It takes about an hour to set up Full-Service Intelligent Mail, and minimal, if any, change in your mailroom process.

In fact, your mailroom may never know, but PostalOne!™ will know, and that will make all the difference.

Every Full-Service container tag headlines it as a Full-Service container. And every postal employee knows how to read those headlines.

Here is why that is really important.

Although PostalOne!™ tracks every Full-Service container, non-Full-Service containers are essentially lost as soon as you leave them at your post office. Lost mail depends on postal employees to manually over and over again do the right thing. And manual handling of the mail simply cannot be as consistently excellent as Full-Service mail.

Eighty percent of Periodical Mail is already mailed using Full-Service. That number is much lower for newspapers.

Perhaps it is just simple confusion, like lots of postal matters.

Here’s the problem. Full-Service barcodes have been required for automation discounts for a couple years now. But using Full-Service barcodes for automation rate mail is not enough.

To qualify for Full-Service mail, you must add special information in the barcode for PostalOne!™ And you must submit your mailing using eDoc.

So let’s take the mystery out of the set-up process.

For a newspaper mailer using specialized postal software, qualifying for Full-Service is easy.

• Register and set up your PostalOne!™ account with the Postal Service (about an hour).

• Set up your postal software to digitally submit your mailing to PostalOne!™ (a few minutes).

• Check “Use Full-Service Intelligent Mail” to put that special Full-Service information in the barcodes (seconds).

That’s it.

From then on, your newspaper mail will be Full-Service.

And you’ll receive a small postage discount—about a nickel per year per subscriber for a weekly newspaper.

For assistance in setting up your newspaper for delivery using Full-Service, call 888-473-3103.