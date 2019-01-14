Digital First Media selects Tecnavia’s eEdition & apps

Burnsville, MN — Tecnavia reached agreement with Digital First Media (DFM) to supply its NewsMemory eEdition services to DFM publications. Implementation of Tecnavia’s web browser eEdition and iOS and Android apps is already underway at 27 DFM publications. DFM is one of the largest publishers of locally-based print and online media in the United States.

“We are very excited DFM selected Tecnavia’s NewsMemory eEdition for group-wide implementation,” said Diane Amato, Tecnavia’s VP of Sales & Marketing. “DFM undertook a rigorous evaluation process, matching vendor products, customer service, development roadmap and business capabilities with DFM’s requirements. Selection is certainly gratifying and validation of all the hard work done by Tecnavia development and customer support teams.”

DFM will also use the new Tecnavia Advertising Network (TAN) to supply digital ads for added revenues. In addition, DFM implemented Tecnavia's AdMemory to deliver electronic tearsheets to advertisers on day of publication.

Back in September, DFM’s Boston Herald went live with Tecnavia eEditions and apps. “We were fortunate to work with the Boston Herald prior to starting this project,” said Amato. “Experience with DFM systems and proceedures at the Herald helped us quickly develop an installation model and streamline setups at other DFM publications.”

About Tecnavia: Tecnavia has over 20 years’ experience in e-publishing and was a pioneer in the concept ofdigital print editions. Today, Tecnavia manages over 2,000 titles and processes over 8 million pages per year. Services now include Total Media Apps for live news, eEditions, website meters, digital archives, eTearsheets and the new Tecnavia Ad Network. We aim to continue offering high-performance, innovative and cost-effective solutions relying on hard work, bright ideas, and continuous research and development.