Don’t close the books on 2016 elections just yet

By Jim Pumarlo

Everyday Ethics

Most newsrooms likely can’t wait for Nov. 9. Tracking the twists and turns of this year’s historic presidential race for readers has stretched resources to the limit.

But as exhaustive as the election season has been, don’t forget the final step: Interpret the results for readers. Editors and reporters will ideally offer some insight in election editions. There are many more stories, however, to tell in the ensuing days and weeks, even months.

The dynamics of the presidential contest provide some ready-made stories. For example:

Voters openly expressed disgust with the top two nominees. How many voters left the presidential box blank? How many voted for a third-party candidate?

Democrat and Republican operatives nationwide worried about the impact of the presidential nominees on congressional and state legislative races. Did Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have the traditional coattails? Analyze the votes, and check in with local party leaders.

Did the presidential race boost or depress voter turnout? Compare results with previous years.

Other stories are a natural, too. Early voting seemed to spread like wildfire this year. How many early votes were cast early in your jurisdictions? Every political party identifies key precincts that almost always fall into their column. How did the bellwether precincts actually perform?

Some other ideas:

• Did changing demographics have an impact?

• Why did the local election follow or depart from statewide trends where one party made significant gains?

• Why did the swing district go the other way?

• Why did incumbents’ vulnerability catch up to them?

• Was this an anti-incumbent year?

Election coverage cannot be simply turned on and off. Those newspapers that provide a continuum of coverage—in proper doses—will win on two counts. Editors and reporters will have an easier time gearing up for the next election season, and coverage will be more meaningful to readers.

It’s standard procedure for most media outlets to rate the first 100 days of the presidency. Community newspapers can put that principle to good practice as well in covering local office-holders. In other words, what do the election results really mean? Newsrooms should keep that question at the forefront in the immediate weeks after the election, and the following months, as they examine specific impacts of the election.

Think about local governing boards.

Did a voting block change on the city council, and what did it mean for leadership of the body? Will it have an impact on the agenda—for example, a switch from a policy of controlling taxes to one of increasing spending for new services?

Did those candidates who ran on a specific platform win, and what is their success in advancing that agenda? Examples might be school board candidates who advocated everyday kindergarten or a realignment of neighborhood schools. Will their presence be enough to reverse previous decisions or to spur action on items that have gathered dust?

Many county boards have an urban/rural mix of representation. Did the elections produce a change in that balance, and will it affect future decisions? For example, will a moratorium on annexation be lifted? Will feedlot controls be tightened or loosened? Will cluster housing be explored in rural settings?

Many newsrooms do post-mortems on elections, and discussion typically focuses on coverage preceding the vote. Don’t forget to continue those discussions. These sessions will be most productive if editors and reporters convene a couple of months later and identify ways to bolster follow-up coverage.

And broaden the discussion beyond the newsroom. Invite representatives from other departments; your newspaper family is typically representative of the community. Select a cross-section of community individuals for a brown-bag lunch.

Though many post-election stories should be pursued immediately—for example, the change of leadership of a governing body—other stories play out and coverage is more meaningful in the weeks and months to follow.

Exploring and expanding post-election coverage has another important byproduct. Candidates seek voters’ support by advancing their personal “to do” lists. Their effectiveness in advancing their agendas—and the impact on constituents—can be the foundation for substantive reporting of government policy-making on an ongoing basis.

Most important, these types of stories will help readers make a better connection between individuals they supported at the polls and the resulting impact on their everyday lives. © Jim Pumarlo 2016

Jim Pumelo writes, speaks and provides training on community newsroom success strategies. He is author of “Journalism Primer: A Guide to Community News Coverage,” “Votes and Quotes: A Guide to Outstanding Election Coverage” and “Bad News and Good Judgment: A Guide to Reporting on Sensitive Issues in Small-Town Newspapers.” He can be reached at www.pumarlo.com and welcomes comments and questions at jim@pumarlo.com.