Early-bird contest entrant, The Ark, wins free convention registration

SPRINGFIELD, IL—The Ark, a weekly newspaper serving readers in Tiburon, CA, was picked in a random drawing of early-bird contest entries to win a free registration valued at approximately $400 to the National Newspaper Association’s 130th Annual Convention & Trade Show this fall.

Members of The Ark staff were excited to find they were the winners.

“This is great! We’re hoping for another strong showing this year, and although we don’t do it for the awards, of course, it always feels great to be recognized for your hard work,” said Kevin Hessel, executive editor.

Entries received by March 1 in NNA’s Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest were eligible for the drawing. These contests draw an average of 2,200 entries from across the country each year and represent the finest in community journalism and advertising. These contests are the industry’s oldest and most prestigious recognition for the nation’s community newspapers.

Contest winners will be notified in July and recognized at NNA’s 130th Annual Convention & Trade Show, Sept. 22-24, 2016, at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs in Franklin, TN.

There’s still time to enter this year’s contests. The deadline for entries is March 31, and entries must be submitted online. For more information, visit the Contests/Awards tab at www.nnaweb.org or e-mail Lynne Lance at lynne@nna.org.