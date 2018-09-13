eBook on sales now available from Bob Berting

Bob Berting, Newspaper Marketing Consultant, is offering his new e-book for the newspaper industry “Power Selling Tools For The Advertising Sales Consultant.” The new e-book has valuable content for both the beginning and experienced advertising salesperson. Bob has two previous e-books for the newspaper industry: “Dynamic Sales and Image Power” and “Advanced Selling Skills For The Advertising Sales Pro.” Go to Bob’s website www.bobberting.com to order any one or bundle of two or all three books

Bob Berting is a professional speaker, advertising sales trainer, publisher marketing consultant, and columnist in many national and regional newspaper trade association publications. He is President of Berting Communications, 6330 Woburn Drive, Indianapolis In 46250.