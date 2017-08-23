Edgecombe named NE Master Editor-Publisher

LINCOLN, NE—John Edgecombe Jr., publisher of the Nebraska Signal in Geneva, NE, has been named Master Editor-Publisher by the Nebraska Press Association.

Edgecombe’s family has been in the newspaper business for more than 100 years. He began working at the paper as a youngster.

Newspapering continues to be in his family’s blood, with a fifth generation now involved.

His newspaper is among those featured in a virtual exhibit at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum.

His work hasn’t stopped at the city limits, though. He served as president of the Nebraska Press Advertising Service. He was Nebraska Press Association president, and he served on the NPA Foundation.

His service to the industry doesn’t stop at the state line, either. He’s been president of the Interstate Press Association, serving Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota members. And following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, he was elected president of the National Newspaper Association.