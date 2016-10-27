Election night: It’s more than votes and quotes

By Jim Pumarlo

Everyday Ethics

What’s the most immediate news of elections? It’s not a trick question—the numbers.

What’s regularly reported in most newspapers? Votes and quotes.

What’s often missing? Analysis.

The big day is just around the corner. Election coverage has been top of mind for your newsroom for weeks, even months. You’ve covered the candidate announcements, the campaigns, the debates, the controversies, and the endorsements. Now Election Day is here—keep your foot firmly on the gas pedal.

As with other elements of election coverage, the key is delivering substantive reports that readers will not get elsewhere. And focus on local races.

If you haven’t already, devote a staff meeting to prepare for election night and other post-election coverage. If readers simply want to know who won and who lost the races, they will get the information in real time on your websites and numerous other news venues.

Editors and reporters regularly admire election editions with their comprehensive and expansive coverage—and expect everyone to read the stories from front to back. If that’s to hold true, newspapers need to tell readers more than the numbers. You need to put just as much preparation into your post-election edition as your campaign coverage.

Ideas for election coverage

• Review editions from the previous election: Examine your coverage as a springboard for potential coverage. Look at the total votes cast and the breakdown by precincts; compare the numbers with this year’s results. Where applicable, are there differences between candidates’ rural and metro support? Have the key issues changed in a race, and did any issue come back to haunt an incumbent? Were there any other special circumstances, and are they the same or different this time around?

• Understand the dynamics: Keep in mind the ballot; know the players. Could the election of one or two new faces change the voting bloc on a local governing body? Be the first to point that out to your readers.

• Decide criteria for getting comments. Most newsrooms solicit the obligatory comments from winners and losers in all races. But is this feasible on a busy night? Is it really necessary, especially in a race that’s expected to be lopsided and in which reporters can almost script remarks in advance? On the other hand, some races may warrant comments, regardless of the final margin. Identify the best use of your resources.

• Be prepared for the election surprises. Surprises need immediate attention. Was an especially popular incumbent ousted? Do results require an automatic recount? Does a local race have a statewide impact, such as by affecting which party controls a particular legislative body? All newsrooms must be prepared to spring someone loose to cover the unexpected development.

• Seek outside insight on results: Election night can be all-consuming and chaotic when reporting results in a timely manner. Brainstorm individuals you might line up to offer an early perspective on results. A few possibilities—a political science professor at a nearby college, an elder statesman, an incumbent who is not seeking re-lection, high-ranking party officials.

• Provide a snapshot of bigger races: Your readers naturally have interest in congressional, statewide and national races, especially this year’s presidential contest that is unprecedented in so many ways. Give attention to these races as your resources allow. Consider graphics that show how local voters aligned with statewide and national results. Charts can be prepared in advance, leaving just the numbers to fill in. Provide perspective in other stories, too, where appropriate. For example, for school districts that have operating referendums on the ballot: Did yours pass or fail? What was the statewide trend?

• Solicit guest commentaries: Coverage doesn’t end with the election edition. The races are over, and there are still stories to tell and analysis to offer. It’s a great opportunity to seek guest commentaries. The results often make more sense after the dust settles. One idea is to seek a point/counterpoint on a particularly contentious and visible race, possibly a referendum or a hotly contested elective seat. Identify two individuals to probe: What went right, and what went wrong? On a statewide level, was there a swing in control in the legislative bodies? Ask party officials to weigh in.

Underlying all of your coverage, remember to make it appealing. Pay attention to use of photos and graphics, sidebars and charts. The most comprehensive coverage will go unread if it’s not easy to navigate and digest. © Jim Pumarlo 2016

Jim Pumarlo writes, speaks and provides training on community newsroom success strategies. He is author of “Journalism Primer: A Guide to Community News Coverage,” “Votes and Quotes: A Guide to Outstanding Election Coverage” and “Bad News and Good Judgment: A Guide to Reporting on Sensitive Issues in Small-Town Newspapers.” He can be reached at www.pumarlo.com and welcomes comments and questions at jim@pumarlo.com.