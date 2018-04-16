EVIESAYS LAUNCHES ONLINE EVENT CALENDARS ON AMERICAN HOMETOWN PUBLISHING NEWSPAPERS

NASHVILLE – Growing media company American Hometown Publishing Inc., is partnering with EvieSays, a search engine for event and entertainment listings, to power online event and entertainment calendars across its newspaper properties.

The agreement means that American Hometown Publishing (AHP) will adopt the EvieSays calendar technology at its dozen newspaper websites. The calendars will enable visitors to find, browse, and interact with thousands of event listings nationwide residing at the EvieSays.com website.

The EvieSays platform allows users to export their favorite listings to their personal calendar software, email listings to friends, and get directions to thousands of performance venues in the region. Users will also be able to submit listings through the website to be featured in AHP’s print editions.

AHP Chief Strategy Officer David Arkin said “things to do” is a huge growth category that the company is focused on.



“We believe the EvieSays platform will give our newspapers a robust platform that will help readers unlock the many wonderful things they can do in their communities,” Arkin said.

Bruce Dobie, President and CEO of Dobie Media Inc., is looking forward to the future.

“We’re so excited to work with the American Hometown Publishing team and their newspapers as we see how important go-and-do information is becoming to their company. They are pushing the envelope with new and innovative ideas and are acquiring newspapers in markets where events are critically important to their audience. Our technology will increase the volume of calendar content they’re offering their readers and make it easy for their audience to share information."

About EvieSays

EvieSays is a web-based calendar listings tool providing information about events and activities in towns and communities in the United States. EvieSays partners with approximately 530 media sites (radio, TV, print, and online media) to get its content and technology in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers every day. Its advertising model allows media partners to reap immediate revenues and at the same time deliver a valuable service to their visitors. For additional information about EvieSays, contact Bruce Dobie at 615-351-2489 or sales@eviesays.com.

About AHP

Founded in 2005, American Hometown Publishing is a community media company with newspapers, magazines, and websites serving readers and advertisers in Florida, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia. In 2016, AHP launched Hometown Digital Solutions, a digital marketing services company that offers a complete suite of products to help our advertisers thrive online. Our mission is to tell the truth, enlighten, entertain, and inform our communities with 1st-class content, advertising, and service.