EVVNT & Site Impact announce strategic partnership to simplify local event email marketing

Los Angeles, CA – Evvnt Inc, an event marketing automation platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Site Impact, Inc., an established email marketing operator for the newspaper industry.

“Consumers love email and we wanted to make it as simple as possible for local event organizers to create and send communications marketing their events to a targeted, opt in audience,” said Richard Green, CEO, Evvnt Inc. “Our mission was to enable customers to create, target and send an email in three clicks to an audience of up to 500,000 potential local customers, with no technical expertise required."

Evvnt is a dynamic event marketing automation platform that syndicates event content to multiple event listing sites and calendars as a service. This new integration now brings email to the forefront of its product offering for events promoters and local venues. The company looks to replace traditional incumbent event calendars with a platform dedicated to generating millions of dollars of new business advertising revenue for publishers from syndicated and email marketing services, while helping consumers find high quality, local events.

“Promoting an event with targeted email marketing is added value at its finest. Utilizing our email marketing capabilities on Evvnt’s innovative platform expands our ability to connect event organizers with their ideal event-goer,” said Jennifer Gressman, Site Impact’s vice president of operations. “Email marketing has become a crucial revenue stream for print and digital media companies and Evvnt is the perfect platform to bring that to the forefront.”

Launched as a full integration, Site Impact’s proprietary technology, including a real-time Counts System, Order Management System and Tracking Platform, makes it simple and acceptable to incorporate Email Marketing into an existing event listening. Site Impact’s expansive Email Marketing database consists of 145 million email records plus 750 selects and filters that help the customer reach a hyper-targeted audience by age, gender, geo, levels of interest and more.

There is no setup involved, no need to learn the steps to build an email campaign or sign up for an email service provider. Email marketing will be fully accessible to the local marketer or event promoter to efficiently plug and play with this added value opportunity. Read more about it here.