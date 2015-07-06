Extravagant fun and valuable information in St. Charles

The National Newspaper Association’s 129th Convention and Trade Show will take place Oct. 1-3, 2015, in St. Charles, MO.

Call the Embassy Suites Hotel at 636-946-5544 to make your hotel reservations and mention NNA to qualify for the $139 convention room rate. This rate is available through Aug. 29, 2015.

Register for the conference by Sept. 9, 2015, and save $50.

You can register for the conference and find a link to the hotel reservations site at www.nnaweb.org/convention.

The Convention will feature:

• Two workshops on Thursday beginning at 1 p.m.

• A chance to visit the Exhibit Hall on Thursday afternoon before it officially opens.

• The traditional NNA flag ceremony.

• Plenary sessions featuring nationally known speakers.

• Over 30 exhibitors.

• Contest award winners in four NNA contests.

• Amos, McKinney and Phillips winners.

• 60 quick roundtable discussions.

• An Extravaganza at Grant’s Farm.

• The election of new NNA officers.

• The Great Idea Exchange.

Deer Park

When you arrive at Grant’s Farm for the NNA Extravaganza, you will board a tram for a ride through the grounds of Deer Park once owned and briefly farmed by our 18th president, Ulysses S. Grant. In 1854, he planned to be a farmer, and 15 years later he was elected president.

Deer Park is now home to a variety of exotic animal species from around the world, including Bison from North America, Black Buck Antelope from Europe, and Zebra from Africa. Deer Park allows animals to roam free in their natural setting. Throughout Deer Park, guests will also find beautiful lakes filled with brilliant orange and white Japanese Koi.

History of Grant’s Farm

Grant graduated from West Point in 1843. He was assigned to the Fourth Infantry in St. Louis. He met Julia Dent, his future wife, in February 1844 and fought in the Mexican War from 1846-1848. His next assignments were in New York and Detroit and then he was sent to California, where he served until 1854 when he resigned his commission.

He and Julia received 80 acres of Dent family land as a wedding gift in 1848. When they moved to the farm, Grant began work sawing and notching the logs that would be used to build a two story, four-room cabin on the property. The cabin was completed in three days with the help of neighbors and slaves.

Julia was used to the finer stone home constructed by her brother. Although she decorated the new home as best she could, they agreed it was rough living, and they named the cabin “Hardscrabble.”

Julia’s mother died six months after Gran’t wedding and Ulysses and Julia moved to the Dent family home, where Grant ran both his and his father-in-law’s farm. He grew potatoes, wheat and other vegetables.

After the Grants vacated Hardscrabble, the building acquired a history of its own because of its association with the famous general and president. It was dismantled and moved three times, including being displayed at the 1904 World’s Fair. August Busch Sr. had the cabin restored, and in 1977, moved it to a location one mile from its original location.

Adolphus Busch first to pasteurize beer

In the mid 1800s beer was made and sold locally. Adolphus Busch was the first to use pasteurization, which allowed beer to be shipped long distances without spoiling. In the mid 1870s, he introduced artificial refrigeration, refrigerated rail cars and rail-side icehouses. The brewery weathered its bleakest period beginning with prohibition in 1920 by producing nonalcoholic beverages.

Clydesdales become symbols

of Anheiser-Busch

In 1933, August A. Busch Jr. and Adolphus Busch surprised their father with a gift of a six-horse Clydesdale hitch to commemorate the repeal of Prohibition. The Clydesdale hitch toured in New York and later delivered a case of beer to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt at the White House.

One of the Clydesdales will visit the NNA party and pose for photos with convention attendees their friends and families.

Tier Garten

The tram will make a stop at the Tier Garden, where some may want to disembark to take a look at the animals. You can expect to see goats, parakeets, camels, elephants, wallabies, lemurs, tortoises and many other animals as you stroll toward the Bauernhof.

Dinner will be held outdoors

in the Bauernhof

The Bauernhof, German for farmstead, was built in 1913. It surrounds a beautiful outdoor courtyard typical of a 19th century Bavarian farm, complete with stables, a carriage house, and offices and quarters for those who lived and worked there. Today, it houses the Busch family’s world-renowned carriage collection and stables.

Guests who are 21 years of age or older are invited to enjoy complimentary samples of Anheuser-Busch products in the hospitality room. NNA conference participants can relax in the old-world surroundings of the courtyard and enjoy a lunch from the Brat Haus, including bratwurst, pretzels, pizza and chicken strips.

Remember to visit the NNA website at www.nnaweb.org/convention to make your reservations for the NNA 129th convention and trade show.