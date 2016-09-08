Extravaganza entertainment sure to stir memories

As part of the National Newspaper Association’s 130th Annual Convention and Trade Show in Franklin, TN, members will be visiting The Factory during the Extravaganza. The NNA Convention Committee has lined up some spectacular entertainment for the event.

The Factory at Franklin is a one-of-a-kind retail and entertainment complex listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is near Franklin, TN. A a group of four Nashville-based songwriters have been secured to be the entertainment at the extravaganza.

The songwriters are Clay Mills, Mark Irwin, Mark Nesler and Marty Dodson.

Mills’ credits include the No. 1 hits “Beautiful Mess” by Diamond Rio and “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It” by Darius Rucker, which won Mills an award from ASCAP. Other country music artists who have charted with his singles include Andy Griggs and Trisha Yearwood. Clay has had more than 80 songs recorded worldwide and 10 ASCAP awards.

Irwin’s credits include a co-writing credit for Alan Jackson‘s “Here in the Real World,” which was twice nominated for Song of the Year by the Country Music Association. He also wrote “Till I Was Loved by You” by Chely Wright, “If the Jukebox Took Teardrops” by Danni Leigh, and “19 and Crazy” by Bomshel. In 2013, he wrote Tim McGraw and Taylor Swift‘s “Highway Don’t Care,” which reached No. 1, and Tyler Farr’s top 5 hit “Redneck Crazy.”

Mark Nesler has written several singles for other country music artists, including Tim McGraw‘s “Just to See You Smile.”

Marty Dodson’s credits include “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” – Billy Currington, “Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven” – Kenny Chesney, “Let Me Down Easy” – Billy Currington, “Fire It Up” – Joe Cocker and Johnny Reid, “Bounce” – Cho Yong Pil, “Songs Like This” – Carrie Underwood, “Cirque Dans La Rue” and “Killer” – The Plain White Ts, “While You Loved Me” – Rascal Flatts, “Could It Be” – Charlie Worsham, “Dirt” – Dean Brody and “Immortal” – Saving Jane.