Fake Brains Builds Native Android and iOS Mobile App for Newspaper Sales Teams

Littleton, CO - July 12, 2017—Fake Brains Inc. announces the first native Android and iOS mobile app written specifically for newspaper and media company sales reps. The AccountScout app allows for sales reps to easily view customer data in the field and is available for download in both the Google Play and Apple iTunes store. This app provides sales reps with a dashboard of customer notes and sales information, the ability to schedule and rebook ads, and view order histories and account balances all from a sales rep's mobile phone. All of this information is immediately updated as the app connects directly with the AccountScout database used in the office.

Client names and business staff member contact information are also searchable and appended, giving the sales rep information before walking into a potential advertiser's business. Sales reps can even dictate their notes and rebook appointments, while being notified about upcoming orders that are expiring. Unlike other browser based approaches, the native AccountScout Mobile App aims to bring customer relationship management to the next level by giving newspaper sales reps the power to compete in a modern media industry.

About Fake Brains: Based in Littleton, CO, Fake Brains, Inc is a provider of software for the newspaper and publishing industry for 26 years.

www.FakeBrains.com