Feature on Joplin disaster available to newspapers

At 5:41 p.m. on May 22, 2011, an EF-5 tornado devastated the community of Joplin, MO. The Missouri Press Association has just released a new full-page feature design to remind, inspire and teach.

The feature is written to help young readers understand what happened one year ago, appreciate the efforts to rescue and help rebuild the community, and to teach important safety information from lessons practiced and learned in Joplin.

This feature is available at no cost to any newspaper. To download the feature, visit www.mo-nie.com and use download code: joplin.

For more information, contact Dawn Kitchell at dawn.kitchell@gmail.com or at 636-932-4301.