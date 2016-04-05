Franklin, TN, is NNA’s convention headquarters this year

By Chip Hutcheson

NNA President

No matter what role you play in a newspaper operation, be assured that the National Newspaper Association’s annual convention Sept. 22-24 in Franklin, TN, will be beneficial to attend.

That’s why this year’s theme is “Bring It Home.” NNA wants you to enjoy this city of historic preservation and modern sophistication—and at the same time interact with newspaper peers from across the country—to help you in your professional life. When we say “Bring It Home,” we’re convinced you’ll leave Franklin with the assurance that you will …

• Bring home a better idea on increasing revenue and profits.

• Bring home a greater commitment to fulfilling the role of a newspaper in civic engagement.

• Bring home a strategy for dealing with postal issues.

• Bring home a better understanding of legislative issues that threaten the viability of our industry.

• Bring home a renewed dedication to producing the best possible newspaper for your community.

In the 131st year of NNA, this convention will have some new twists that are expected to help maximize the benefits of your time in Franklin, which is located just 24 miles from Nashville International Airport. Whether you are someone who just started a newspaper, or you are a veteran in the business, or you are a vendor servicing the newspaper industry, or you’re a reporter or editor, or involved in circulation or advertising, you’ll gain valuable information relevant to your situation.

We’ll be headquartered at the newly renovated Franklin Marriott Cool Springs.

We’ll have off-site activities at:

• The Franklin Theatre, a historic theatre in downtown Franklin that has gone through a $9 million renovation.

• The Factory at Franklin, a complex of 11 Depression-era buildings that is a dining, retail, entertainment and educational center. We’ll be in one of that facility’s music venues, which has hosted some of the top names in country music.

With the convention less than six months away, the final programming lineup is being developed. Last year, NNA introduced a series of flash sessions, where various subjects are offered with a facilitator. These sessions move fast, changing every 30 minutes. This was a huge success. It allows one to sit in on topics that interest him or her the most, and it allows for better one-on-one interaction with the facilitator, giving attendees time for questions and answers.

The convention will feed off the recent Community Newspaper Leadership Summit, where attendees heard encouraging news from the U.S. Postal Service about its desire to work to improve newspaper delivery. Also, there will be updates on key legislative developments.

There will be more announcements made regarding the convention in the next few months. In the meantime, don’t delay marking your calendar to attend this year’s convention. Every effort is being made to make certain your time in Franklin will be profitable. You’ll enjoy the convention as well as the opportunity to explore Franklin—where the roots of music, the roots of history and the roots of Main Street America run deep.

If you are planning to arrive a few days early or stay on a while after the convention ends, you can learn more about Franklin at visitfranklin.com. On the last day of NNA’s convention, the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival begins. It is a multi-genre music festival featuring some of today’s hottest local and national touring artists.

Chip Hutcheson is publisher of the Princeton (KY) Times Leader. He can be reached at

chiphutcheson@timesleader.net.