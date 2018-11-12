Free monthly travel stories for your use

The 17 community editions of the Turner Newspapers in Maine (turnerpublishing.net) run the FREE monthly travel stories (from around the country and the world) to provide an added feature for their readers.

My stories also can be used by community newspapers to seek advertising from local travel agents, nearby resorts, tour companies, and others in the huge travel industry.

I'm happy to provide my stories free because it helps me to have increased readership -- and I will appreciate your bringing my offer to the attention of your member newspapers.

I'm an experienced, established multiple-award-winning travel journalist. I belong to the Society of American Travel Writers and the North American Travel Journalists Association.

A few samples of my stories may be seen by logging onto

http://www.creators.com/search?tag=victor+block.