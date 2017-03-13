Free NIE serial story available

By Dawn Kitchell

Educational Services Director | Missouri Press Association

Time is running out for your newspaper to engage young readers with the story of “Jim the Wonder Dog.” Newspapers in 31 states have taken advantage of the opportunity to use the story at no cost through the National Newspaper Association Foundation’s Reading Across the Nation project.

Jim the Wonder Dog was a Llewellin setter who made headlines in the 1930s with his ability to follow any command, hunt like a champion, and even predict the future. Now your newspaper can share his incredible story with a new generation of newspaper readers thanks to a special partnership between NNAF and Missouri Press Foundation.

Was Jim really super smart, or just well trained? What exactly do animals know, and how much of our language can they truly understand? These questions and more are explored through the story of a unique dog’s remarkable life in “Jim the Wonder Dog.”

This is the ninth year that NNA members can take advantage of a free serialized story. The goal of the Reading Across the Nation campaign is to have young readers across the nation reading their community newspapers in 2017.

“Jim the Wonder Dog” is produced by the Missouri Press Foundation and available to NNA member newspapers at no cost until June 30, 2017.

Each chapter in this eight-chapter story includes a newspaper activity. A companion teacher’s guide is available to distribute to teachers or post on your newspaper’s website.

If your newspaper is interested in participating in the Reading Across the Nation project and publishing the serialized story, visit www.mo-nie.com and use download code: nnaread to access the Rules for Publication, a promotional ad and eight story files.

“Jim the Wonder Dog” was written by Carolyn Mueller. Mueller is the author of previous stories published through the Reading Across the Nation project, including “Lily’s Story,” and “The Gashouse Gang.” Both are now available as picture books. You can learn more about Mueller at carolynelizabethmueller.com. Illustrator Christopher Grant brings Jim to life in pictures for the story chapters. Grant is a caricature artist and owner of Timid Lion design firm. You can learn more about Grant at timidlion.com.

If your newspaper needs help planning, promoting or publishing “Jim the Wonder Dog,” contact Dawn Kitchell, NNA’s Newspaper In Education liaison, at 636-932-4301 or dawn.kitchell@gmail.com.