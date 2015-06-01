Gather in St. Charles and meet up with friends and colleagues

The Lewis & Clark Expedition departed from St. Charles on May 20, 1804, on their historic overland journey to the Pacific. Following Missouri’s admission to the Union in August 1821, St. Charles served as the first capital of the new state. And for much of the era of the westward expansion, the city served as the eastern terminus for the stagecoach lines and supply trains that transported settlers and their supplies to the trailheads for the Oregon and Santa Fe Trails at Kansas City and St. Joseph, MO.

The famed pioneer, Daniel Boone, was one of the early settlers in St. Charles County, migrating from Kentucky in 1795 and residing in the county until his death in September 1820. Today the Daniel Boone Home overlooks the village, which is a simulated town comprised of more than a dozen 19th century buildings. Each building has been moved to the site from within 50 miles of the local area. Buildings such as the general store, schoolhouse and gristmill offer a peek into life on the Missouri frontier.

A larger-than-life, 15-foot bronze monument honoring Meriwether Lewis and William Clark and Clark’s Newfoundland dog, Seaman, sits along the Missouri riverfront in Frontier Park. The monument commemorates Saint Charles’ unique tie to the Lewis & Clark Expedition, for it was from Saint Charles (then known as Les Petites Cotes) in May 1804 that Lewis & Clark met to gather final supplies before embarking to explore the Louisiana Purchase territory. Conceptualized by citizens in 1993, the monument cost $490,000 and took one year for artist Pat Kennedy to complete. It was dedicated on May 18, 2003, one year before the expedition’s 200th anniversary.

Located within a stone’s throw of the Missouri River and Katy Trail State Park, and in the heart of historic St. Charles, sits the First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site. It is the first seat of the state’s government.

When Missouri was granted statehood in 1821, the legislature decided to build a “City of Jefferson” to serve as the state capital, in the center of the state, overlooking the Missouri River. Because the land was undeveloped at the time, a temporary capital was needed. St. Charles beat eight other cities in a competition to house the temporary capital, offering free meeting space for the legislature in rooms located above a hardware store. The building is preserved as the First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site and is open for tours. The Missouri government continued to meet there until Jefferson City was ready in 1826.