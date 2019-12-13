Global Ad Distribution announces executive appointments

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Global Ad Distribution, the publishing industry’s leading expert in TMC and alternate home delivery solutions, is proud to announce two new executive appointments:

Ben Engstrand has been appointed to vice president of distribution.

John Reif has been appointed to vice president of information technology.

“Ben and John have been with Global since its inception back in 2012, and both have been instrumental to our rapid national growth and success. These new roles better reflect their leadership and contributions to Global’s strategic vision going forward,” states Kennedy Higdon, Global’s president and CEO.

Pete Friedrich, Global’s COO and CFO, adds, “We are fortunate to work with two of the most talented individuals in the industry, consistently ensuring through their leadership and technical expertise that Global continues to be recognized as the premier distribution provider to the publishing industry for years to come”.

These appointments are effective immediately.

Global Ad Distribution is the publishing industry’s largest and undisputed leader of alternate home delivery services and quality. Global provides a world-class, independently owned and operated solution for newspaper publishers who want to enjoy exceptional home delivery service and unmatched partnership.

Global Ad Distribution is a proud member of the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM). For more information, go to www.globalhd.com.