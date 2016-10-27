Grammar is not for the spatially challenged

By Cathy Fox

Writing With Precision

I affectionately refer to my dad and older brother as “gear-heads.” They are spatially aware and mechanically inclined, evidenced by their love for all things with motors and moving parts and their propensity for fixing motors and parts, in spite of not having formal education as mechanics. Maybe a little of that has rubbed off on me.

My old gas dryer broke down two months ago, and I replaced it because I don’t mess with gas. The following month, my electric oven died. Its electronic panel screamed an error code and service center phone number at me, and I despaired at the thought of calling a repairman. Luckily, the service person told me the meaning of the code, and it turned out to be a simple mechanical malfunction. I ordered a heat sensor online and fixed the oven with a screwdriver and the help of my long-armed son!

Spatial awareness can help with the mastery of English usage, too. Consider, for example, the use of “bring” vs. “take.” A reader wrote to complain that people think they mean the same thing. Actually, the difference is a matter of location. I should use “bring” when I have something that will accompany me to a place and “take” when I will remove something (that I don’t currently have) from another place and transport it somewhere, if only into my pocket.

If my dog and I are at my house, I should not say that I will “take my dog with me when I come over to your house.” Correct usage is, “I will bring my dog along.” If he’s at the vet and I’m at work, I could say, “I will take my dog home from the vet when they call to tell me he’s awake.”

If someone else has an object you desire, you can ask that person to bring it to you. If you have something you don’t want, you can ask someone to take it from you. It all depends on the location of the speaker in relation to the object being spoken about.

You won’t find the subtleties of usage explained in the dictionary. One entry for “take” says, “to lead, carry or cause to go along to another place,” but that is referring to the type of situation in my second example — that I will take my dog home from the vet (he’s not currently with me, and I will acquire him before leading him home).

Another example of usage that is determined by location is “these” vs. “those.” “These” are already with me or near me, and “those” are away from me. “This” and “that” are the singular forms, and the same spatial implications are true for them.

One of my biggest pet peeves is the confusion of “on,” “upon” and “up on.” “Upon” literally means “on top of.” Any other use of the word is largely idiomatic, such as in the expression “put upon” (meaning “mistreated”) or archaic, as in “once upon a time.” It can also be used when “on” is already used nearby and using “on” twice would be confusing.

“On” is the preposition that should be used in terms such as “lean on,” “comment on,” “work on” and “rely on.” It sounds more modern and succinct than “upon” and doesn’t necessarily refer to physical position. I cringe when I hear people say, “You can rely upon me.”

“Up on” is the adverb “up” plus the preposition “on.” This construction is used in such sentences as, “He is going up on a ladder” and “I got up on the wrong side of the bed.” It means to go in the direction “up” to get “on” something, or to go “up” relative to something (a particular side of the bed). Any time the direction “up” is involved, you should be using this two-word construction rather than “upon.”

If you can’t tell north from south or you can’t imagine taking apart an appliance and putting it back together, you might be spatially challenged. If spatially relative word usage is hard for you, don’t let it get you down. Usage, like appliances, can be fixed with the right tools and a change of perspective. I don’t know which of my appliances is going to break down next month, but I hope it’s not my microwave! © Columbia Daily Tribune 2016

Kathy Fox is a longtime Columbia resident, an editor by trade and a survivor of raising three kids and three dogs by choice. Send grammar questions or pet peeves to editor@columbiatribune.com.