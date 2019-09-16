Half Moon Bay (California) Review Chooses Brainwork’s new Stratica advertising and CRM solution

SAYVILLE, New York — Brainworks Software is thrilled to announce that Half Moon Bay (California) Review has officially chosen Brainworks Stratica Advertising & CRM solution.

Barb Anderson, publisher at Half Moon Bay Review shared, “We viewed Stratica during a live webinar and we were immediately in awe. Stratica is on the leading edge of media technology. It is everything and more of what we were looking for in an advertising and CRM solution. We are replacing our current antiquated system and our team is extremely excited to move into this century! This innovative software will service us very well with its customer-focused resources, follow up and documentation capabilities, backend accounting functionality and classified ad placement features – it really covers everything. To be honest with you, Half Moon Bay chose Stratica because of the Brainworks staff. The support that we were given since the very beginning, tells us that the Brainworks support team will be there for Half Moon Bay during this transition and that’s an invaluable consideration for us.”

The Half Moon Bay Review is an award-winning community newspaper and public benefit corporation that covers the coastal area of San Mateo County, California, from Devil's Slide to the Santa Cruz County line. Half Moon Bay Review has been serving their tight-knit community since 1898 and is currently locally owned with 13 employees and five board members.

Staying true to their roots, Half Moon Bay Review highlights and covers their vibrant, tight-knit coast community on everything from local agriculture and city politics to their local high school sports. Coastside News Group and the Half Moon Bay Review’s mission: To tell stories — with empathy, imagination and integrity — that shine light on the Coastside through an ongoing, rigorous journalistic enterprise focused on the public interest.

In 2016, the Half Moon Bay Review was honored with a first place award in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s General Excellence competition.

“We are extremely happy to have Half Moon Bay Review as a Stratica Advertising and CRM client,” Rick Sanders, Brainworks president and CEO, said. “Half Moon Bay provides their readers with breaking news and essential community insights made possible through their locally–focused reporting. Brainworks is looking forward to working with them as they deploy Stratica to develop new and innovative opportunities to support their journalistic goals”.

Brainworks recently introduced its new strategically-focused advertising and CRM media solution. Stratica is a new browser-based platform that provides media companies with the latest tools and technology to achieve their strategic business goals, grow revenue, and increase operational efficiencies to regain dominance in their local markets. Learn more about Stratica Advertising and CRM benefits at https://www.brainworks.com/stratica/.

Exclusive demos of Brainwork’s newest groundbreaking revenue driving software are now available. Request a demo here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/StraticaDemoRequest

About Brainworks

In 2018, Brainworks marked its 30th year of software development experience. Brainworks continues to build on its reputation of providing innovative media solutions through ongoing discussions with its publishing partners. Brainworks Software has been installed at more than 1,000 publications over the past three decades. Brainworks has offices in Sayville, New York; Wichita, Kansas; and Belleville, Ontario, Canada. Visit them at www.brainworks.com.