Hearst Newspapers signs Dart distribution technology across 8 titles

Towson, MD – Publishers Circulation Fulfillment, Inc. (PCF) has entered an agreement to provide several Hearst Newspapers use of Dart, a fully integrated last mile delivery and distribution fulfillment software platform.

Hearst plans to take advantage of Dart’s all-in-one solution that includes a complement of service management tools, route management tools, daily route book production and delivery reports, automated recovery dispatch, delivery verification, complaint management and carrier compensation tools.

An all-encompassing solution, Dart will help Hearst increase subscriber satisfaction, reduce churn and maintain operational efficiencies.

Backed by PCF’s dedicated support team, work is already underway to set up and integrate Dart for a phased implementation in distribution operations across a large segment of Hearst, including the Houston Chronicle, San Antonio Express News, Albany Times Union and all newspapers within the Hearst Connecticut Media Group: New Haven Register, Connecticut Post, Greenwich Time, Stamford Advocate, The Norwalk Hour.

“Hearst joins Cox Media Group and Gannett as the latest multi-publication client to capitalize on Dart’s suite of solutions to efficiently view, maintain and optimize their footprint for a sustainable and scalable last mile distribution model,” said Michael Giordana, Executive Vice President – Strategic Business Integration.

Dart is an intuitive, cloud-based software as a service platform built by the distribution experts at PCF for their own operations. Pairing a depth of technical expertise with its uniquely qualified operational team, PCF created Dart to fill a void of comprehensive and integrated solutions required for successful, sustainable print distribution. Complaint and route management, intelligent data integration and analysis, and delivery verification for TMC products are just some of Dart’s features that enable distribution operations of all sizes to deliver smarter. www.TrustDart.com



Publishers Circulation Fulfillment, Inc. (PCF) has been serving the needs of the print media industry for over 35 years, helping publishers and circulation executives reduce costs, expand or maintain their delivery footprint, and stabilize service to improve subscriber retention. PCF has the expertise needed to make last mile print distribution efficient, profitable, and viable for the long term. www.PCFcorp.com

