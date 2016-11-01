Henninger presents public notice design tips

FRANKLIN, TN—Newspaper design consultant Ed Henninger challenged publishers to add some design spice to their public notices during his speech at the Public Notice Resource Center’s Best Practices conference Sept. 22. “If you make public notices difficult to read and treat them like an afterthought, nobody is going to look at them,” he said.

He followed with a rapid-fire presentation offering the following tips:

• Use a visual header in the public notice section (e.g., courthouse photo)

• Publish contact information of public notice personnel

• Use headlines to break up groups of public notices

• Make lengthy notices more readable with columns and/or subheads

• For auction notices, include photos of the items to be auctioned

• Make public notices look like news, because that’s what they are

• Print a map identifying locations of events promoted in public notices

• Publish index of public notice ads on front page or in public notice section

• Provide the web address for each notice published in your paper

• Publish “old-timey” photos in public notice section

• Include “importance of public notices” statement in public notice section

• Add glossary of public notice terms on public notice page

Henninger offered to redesign public notices for free for the first publisher who called him after the conference. He also mentioned his grant program that helps to make redesigns affordable for newspapers with limited revenue.