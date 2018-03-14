Hicks named NNA Region 9 director

SPRINGFIELD, IL—Robb Hicks, associate publisher of the Buffalo (WY) Bulletin, was named director of Region 9 (Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming) for the National Newspaper Association.

He succeeds Matt Adelman, publisher of the Douglas (WY) Budget, who was named NNA treasurer during NNA’s 131st convention in Tulsa, OK, last October.

NNA President Susan Rowell said, “I am pleased to announce Robb Hicks has been appointed to fill Matt’s term. Robb will serve until 2020 and then be eligible for re-election.”

Hicks resides in Buffalo, WY, and is owner and associate publisher of the paper.

Hicks grew up in Buffalo, and attended Vanderbilt University, graduating in 1991 with a degree in English literature. A third-generation newspaperman, he has worked in all aspects of newspapering, starting at a young age in the mail room and gradually working his way into reporting, editing, photography, dark room, graphic arts, advertising sales, and management.

In 1993 at the age of 23, Robb purchased his first weekly newspaper, the Newcastle (WY) News Letter Journal. In 1996, he acquired the Buffalo (WY) Bulletin, his family’s newspaper since 1956. Since that time, he has purchased numerous daily and weekly newspapers and free distribution shoppers in the mountain states region, Midwest region, and the Pacific Northwest.

Hicks is the current past president of the Wyoming Press Association. He has held the office of president of the WPA twice. After having served on the WPA board for seven years, at the age of 30, he was the youngest president elected in the history of the association, as well as the fourth member of his family to attain the office. Hicks has spoken on numerous panels on the topic of newspapering. He currently serves on the Wyoming Public Radio advisory council and the WPA board of directors.

Hicks continues to reside in his hometown of Buffalo, WY, in the foothills of the Big Horn Mountains with his wife, Jen, and children, Claire, Aidan and Frances. For the past 10 years, Jen has been actively involved in newspapering on the editorial side, and is a capable writer, photographer and editor. She is currently the executive editor of the Buffalo Bulletin. They comprise a strong operation and management team that is capable of immediately addressing any on-site labor, operations or management issues that may arise.

Hicks has experience in operating award-winning, community, weekly, twice-weekly and daily newspapers ranging from $130,000 gross annual sales to more than $8 million in gross annual sales. Hicks’s strengths lie in his ability to grow the gross sales and EBITDA of a publication while maintaining the integrity of the editorial product.